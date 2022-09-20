US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 109.620.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Down at 85.20.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Down 23 ticks and trading at 130.07.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 73 ticks Lower and trading at 3899.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1674.90. Gold is 33 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. Conversely all of Europe is trading mainly Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:10 AM and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:10 AM and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/19/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 9/19/22

Bias

Yesterday we would have given the markets a Neutral Bias as we didn't see much in the way oy correlation yesterday. I say "would have" only because we couldn't issue an edition yesterday due to technical problems with our web hosting vendor. The Dow closed Higher by 197 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday was a very confusing day in that we had a worldwide event that clogged web traffic; that being the Queen's funeral. My understanding is that Canada had the day off due to this event. One thing you must say about the Brits, they know pomp and circumstance. We couldn't issue an edition yesterday due to this event. Today we have the Housing Starts and Building Permits both out at 8:30 AM EST. These are proven market movers and are real estate related. Typically, anything that is Real Estate related can and usually does move the markets.