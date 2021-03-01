Happy Snow Full Moon!

This has been a tough month and my attempts at decoding the patterns in the sky haven’t always brought positive results.

CRYPTOS

Exploration of the various charts associated with Bitcoin provided riveting research (the webinar is available via the website) and whetted my enthusiasm for studying other cryptos. However, and although as anticipated, the price turned on Feb 22nd, it was not as I expected! I am clear that as listed in the webinar, that I have picked up key dates in 2021 but the direction on Feb 22nd went against me. I still think that March will bring lows.

Bitcoin, launched in 2009, is almost a ‘teenager’ and volatility is to be expected. I plan to issue a revised PDF to those who have purchased the webinar already: this won’t alter the dates chosen, but I will be more circumspect about direction.

I am also looking at charts for Polkadot, Ethereum, Ripple and Stellar and will present thoughts on the development of these and other cryptos at ‘The Financial Astrology Day’ planned for April 10th (see below).

Though decidedly discombobulated by my Bitcoin forecast for this last week, I am delighted to report that my forecasts for Platinum and Silver (forecasts made 6 years ago!) proved correct. Both prices will likely decline in the coming months, but I expect another surge in early 2022. Gold, on the other hand, has disappointed though I suspect that all is far from lost and that it too will gain ground soon – most likely in the days leading up to the Full Moon on April 27th.

EQUITIES

The early part of the month marks the anniversary of marked ‘moves to the downside’ and this March could see repeats – though not on the exact same dates. The next Full Moon (March 28th) aligns with Chiron, the planetoid often well placed at times of ‘correction’. The chart for that lunation carries echoes from the crash of 1929 and in the US especially, it is probable that indices will decline. If you have been reading these letters for some time you will know that history shows that indices tend to rise as Saturn squares Uranus – as it did on February 17th - and then decline. I think though that greater losses will be apparent later this year and that any decline in March will be followed by recovery.

MARS IN GEMINI

On Thursday, March 4th, (from the geocentric perspective) Mars moves into Gemini and yes, those born under that sign should soon be ‘buzzing’ even more than usual. We might also reasonably expect many people to be once again on the move as restrictions linked to the pandemic are gradually eased.

A quick review of various stock indices and their likely reaction to Mars’ Gemini passages suggests that a rebound from any lows in the first half of the month is likely – especially in the days leading into the Equinox.

The chart for this event – and which is said to ‘set the scene’ for the coming months, shows Uranus (think shocks and surprises) at the midpoint of Mars and Chiron. I’d like to think positively and hope that this will bring unexpected good news in the medical and healing fields. Yet it might also be an indicator of surprising news affecting the banking and-or insurance industries.

Gemini though is the signs most associated with communications, the newspaper industry and early education. Those invested in these areas may not be at all disappointed with developments. Note that Uranus moves will move into this sign in a few years’ time. Now be the time to consider which young companies will take off in the coming years.

HARMONICS

Decoding planetary pictures is a compelling past-time. Matching shapes form and dissolve with events here on Earth is fascinating. Presently a series of septile (seventh of a circle) aspects reach a crescendo in April. Sevenths seem – amongst other things – to be about inspiration and gifted-ness. Science meets Art. In recent months, news bulletins have kept us abreast of the breath-taking breakthroughs made by scientists as they develop vaccines and – as yet apparently unrelated, but who knows? – there has been a landing on Mars. Who would have imagined a year ago that we could listen to the sounds (wind?) on the ‘red’ planet? And this is just the start!!! If you haven’t done so already, look at the charts for late April and be amazed.

ECHOES

Today’s Full Moon is at 8 Virgo – echoing the eclipse that took place when Princess Diana lost her life. Her son, Prince Harry is now in the headlines. It really is extraordinary how planetary or lunar echoes play out.

This is working for me too: a business decision taken all those years ago has come back this very week for major review. You too may find links with the present and late August 1997.