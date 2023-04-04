Anxiety subsiding but RBA pauses rate hikes amid downside risks for the economy

Stock markets are moving cautiously higher again on Tuesday as anxiety continues to subside in the aftermath of last month's mini-banking crisis.
RBA pauses amid fears over spending and lags in monetary policy
The RBA paused its tightening cycle today, citing various concerns including a substantial slowdown in household spending, the lag from recent rate hikes, and the stress in US and European banks. While inflation remains far too high and further hikes may be warranted - no longer "will" - it would appear the Australian central bank has now reached the point at which additional tightening will be very uncomfortable and risk tipping the economy into recession, or worse, deepening it.
They aren't the only central bank to find themselves at that juncture. In fact, most others are either there or very close to that point, and recent strain in the banking sector has highlighted the downside risks of further significant tightening. We may see most now proceed with caution and only tighten if absolutely necessary. The time for pause and consideration may have arrived.
Oil continues higher in the aftermath of the surprise OPEC+ output cut
Oil prices are higher again on Tuesday, adding to their substantial gains on Monday following the shock production cut from OPEC+. The decision to reduce output despite no prior warning - quite the opposite in fact - and without a clear view of the demand outlook in light of recent events highlights just how driven by price and speculation the group is, despite its previous insistence otherwise.
There may have been other factors at play as well, of course, and the two million barrel cut late last year didn't lead to the price surge and market imbalance that many expected, but that doesn't explain why the group arguably misled markets. Perhaps the war on short-sellers is real and the alliance is determined to discourage it in the future.
For now, crude is trading back around the highs from early December to the mini-bank crisis sell-off and it doesn't look like giving up those gains too easily. A move above the $81-83 region in WTI - $86-88 in Brent - could be very bullish, potentially bringing late summer highs into view.
Gold may still have sight set on record highs
Gold is trading marginally lower on the day but remains very close to its recent highs, a sign that traders are not budging from their view that US interest rates are at or near their peak and expect them to fall this year. The yellow metal continues to trade a little shy of $2,000, a major psychological barrier that has held firm on a number of occasions in recent weeks.
A move above this would bring record highs around $2,070 into sharp focus but that may depend on future interest rate expectations being pared back further and some more risk aversion in the markets.
Bitcoin remains choppy but holding onto gains
We're continuing to see choppy trading around $28,000 in bitcoin, a level reached in the aftermath of the mini-banking crisis and held onto ever since. Where it goes from here is hard to say as no one would be surprised to see another surge but logic perhaps suggests a pullback would make more sense, and the technicals may back that up.
