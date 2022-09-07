EU Mid-Market Update: Pres Putin threatens to supply no energy if price caps are introduced and to limit the export of grain from Ukraine in major speech; Anticipation growing for details on EU energy plan on Friday.

- European markets started heavy with risk off flows into bonds and USD which dragged FX pairs and indices lower. The session however turned higher as it progressed with a notable push following comments from Putin when he stated he will turn on Nord Stream 1 the day after they receive the turbines and threatened to supply no energy if price caps are introduced and to limit the export of grain from Ukraine in major speech.

- A lot of commentary from EU officials over energy price caps and intentions to assist domestically with the cost of living. UK PM Truss has her first PMQ’s in Parliament later. Anticipation for further details on energy plan later this week; EU Commission President Von der Leyen to make statement on energy later today at 06:30EST (10:30GMT).

- Chile Central Bank hiked more than expected with 100bps to 10.75%. Upcoming for the session are Poland and Canada rate decisions.

- EU attention turns fiercely towards tomorrows ECB Interest Rate Decision, expectation is for a 75bps hike to key rates.

- Asia closed mostly lower with ASX200 underperforming at -1.4%. EU indices are lower, with bond yields also lower. US futures are in the green. Gold +0.1%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.3%, WTI +0.3%, UK Nat Gas -4.0%; Crypto: BTC -6.2%, ETH -8.8%.

Asia

-(AU) Australia Q2 GDP Q/Q: 0.9% V 0.9%E; Y/Y: 3.6% V 3.4%E.

-(CN) China Aug trade balance: $79.4B V $92.7BE.

-(CN) China July trade balance (CNY-denominated): 535.9B V 661.9BE.

-(JP) Japan Govt said to consider ¥50K handouts for low income families.

-(KR) South Korea July Current Account (BOP): $1.1B v $5.6B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): -$1.2B v +$3.6B prior.

-(CN) China Sec Times: Investors should not overly emphasis the USD/CNY crossing the 7 level; China News says yuan stability intact, rebound possible.

-(KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Pace of KRW weakening faster than fundamentals; Closely monitoring FX markets, to take steps actively; Recent KRW decline excessive.

-(CN) China Foreign Ministry spokesperson: No information on any Pres Xi meeting with Russia Pres Putin.

Taiwan

-(TW) Fitch affirms Taiwan sovereign rating at 'AA'; Outlook stable.

-(TW) Taiwan Aug Trade Balance: $3.0B v $5.0B prior.

Ukraine conflict

-(US) US President Biden and UK PM Truss discussed cooperation on Ukraine, China Challenges, preventing Iran nuclear weapon.

-(UR) Ukraine Presidential Advisor Arestovich: It is possible to liberate Kherson in the next one and a half months before winter.

Europe

-(UK) New UK PM Truss allies said to say she will not activate the emergency Article 16 override provisions in the Northern Ireland protocol in the coming weeks.

-(RU) Russia Pres Putin and China Pres Xi to meet at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan on Sept 15-16.

-(UK) Deputy PM Coffey: UK will set out energy plan to parliament and country this week.

-(SE) Nordea analysts expect Riksbank to raise rates by 75bps both at Sept and Nov's meetings.

-(GR) Greece announces measures to cut energy use in public sector.

-(EU) Unicredit CEO: Base case scenario is shallow recession; Political risk attributing to between 50-60bps of Italy/German 10Y spread.

Americas

-(CL) Chile Central Bank (BCCH) raises overnight rate target by 100BPS TO 10.75%; More than expected.

Energy

- EU Commission President Von der Leyen to make statement on energy at 06:30EST.

-(EU) EU said to be planning €200/MWH price gap on non-gas generated electricity; Proposals to be discussed by EU diplomats later today before emergency EU energy council on Fri, Sept 9th.

-((RU) Russia pres Putin: Will not supply oil, fuel, gas if price caps are introduced; will not stick to oil and gas contracts if prices are capped.

-(NO) Said that Norway is open to talking to EU about a Gas Price Cap.

-(EU) Czech Industry Min: Russia gas price cap should be taken off the table of Sept 7th's EU Energy ministers meeting; It is a political tool, not a solution.

-(DE) German Chancellor Scholz: Germany ready to move ahead with electricity price cap; Russia does not want to deliver gas, the leak just an excuse.

-(PL) Poland PM Morawiecki: To propose support for energy-intensive companies.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.63% at 411.76, FTSE -0.79% at 7,242.59, DAX -0.30% at 12,832.59, CAC-40 -0.35% at 6,082.95, IBEX-35 -0.22% at 7,826.59, FTSE MIB -0.25% at 21,427.00, SMI -0.25% at 10,806.69, S&P 500 Futures +0.20%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices start the day down across the board but moderated some of the losses as the session wore on; all sectors open in the red; less negative sectors include telecom and utilities; sectors leading to the downside include industrials and materials; Repsol sells stake in its upstream unit to EIG; GB Group addresses offer from GTCR; focus on upcoming Apple launch day; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include GameStop and American Eagle Outfitters.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Lufthansa [LHA.DE] +2.5% (holder said to raise stake), Ubisoft [UBI.FR] -12% (Tencent stake).

- Energy: Uniper [UN01.DE] -6% (Russia's Putin speech; analyst action), Repsol [REP.ES] -1% (divestment).

- Healthcare: Bavarian Nordic [BAVA.DK] +2.5% (raises outlook again), Biophytis [ALBPS.FR] +20% (trial results).

- Industrials: Barratt Developments [BDEV.UK] -1% (earnings).

- Technology: GB Group [GBG.UK] +21% (confirms offer).

Speakers

-(US) Fed's Barkin (non voter, Hawk): Reiterates rates must stay high until inflation eases; Bias in general is moving more quickly.

-(KR) South Korea Fin Min: CPI to reach peak in Sept or Oct; Cannot comment on specific FX Rate; KRW movement in line with most currencies vs USD.

-(KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Official Kim Young-hwan: Possibility of current account deficit in Aug, given a large amount of trade deficit.

-(JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Recent JPY moves are rather rapid and one sided; Strong interest if recent FX moves will continue.

-(JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will decide on easing border controls as appropriate; believe relaxation of border control measures could be advantage with weak JPY; Ready to take appropriate actions on FX market if necessary.

-(AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Cannot rely on high commodity prices persisting, still substantial cause to be confident in the economy.

-(IN) India Fin Min Sitharaman: US concerned on uncertainty on global oil situation, Indian wants affordable energy for population.

-(TW) Taiwan Central Bank Gov Yang: Domestic economic growth to be steady in 2022 and 2023; Taiwan Inflation to fall under 2.0% next year; Should adopt expansionary domestic policy to stimulate demand.

-(PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: If US Fed keeps doing 75bps rate hikes, we must react.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD very strong coming off of Asia session with rotation into risk as session wears on. USD/JPY after breaching psychological levels, storms up past 144.0. GBP/USD bounced slightly to 1.1492 ahead of UK PM Truss’s first PMQ’s today. EUR/USD continues to be unable to shake parity range and hovers at 0.99.

Economic data

-(JP) Japan July Preliminary Leading Index CI: 99.6 v 100.9 prior; Coincident Index: 100.6 v 98.6 prior.

-(DE) Germany July industrial production M/M: -0.3% V -0.6%E ; Y/Y: -1.1% V -2.1%E.

-(NO) Norway July Industrial Production M/M: +1.5% v -1.4% prior; Y/Y: 1.8% v 2.3% prior.

-(SE) Sweden July GDP Indicator M/M: 0.0% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 1.6% v 4.5% prior.

- (UK) AUG HALIFAX HOUSE PRICE INDEX M/M: +0.4% V -0.1% PRIOR; Y/Y: 11.5% V 11.8% PRIOR.

-(DK) Denmark July Industrial Production M/M: -2.6% v +0.6% prior.

-(SE) Sweden July Private Sector Production M/M: +1.2% v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.6% prior.

-(SE) Sweden Aug Budget Balance (SEK): 44.5B v 15.4B prior.

-(RO) Romania Q2 Preliminary GDP (2nd reading) Q/Q: 2.1% v 2.1%e; Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.3%e.

-(ZA) South Africa Aug Gross Reserves: $59.8B v $59.1Be; Net Reserves: $53.1B v $53.7Be.

- (NO) Norway Q2 Current Account (NOK): 276.8B v 341.1B prior.

-(AU) Australia Aug Foreign Reserves: A$80.6B v A$79.1B prior.

-(HU) Hungary July Industrial Production M/M: 1.1% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 6.6% v 2.9%e.

-(CH) Swiss Aug Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 859.6B v 849.7B prior.

- (MY) Malaysia end-Aug Foreign Reserves: $108.2B v $110.9B prior.

-(AT) Austria Aug Wholesale Price Index M/M: -1.2% v -1.5% prior; Y/Y: 21.3% v 22.8% prior.

-(TW) Taiwan Aug Trade Balance: $3.0B v $5.0B prior.

-(IT) Italy July Retail Sales M/M: +1.3% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: 4.2% v 1.3% prior.

-(CZ) Czech Aug International Reserves: $142.4B v $147.5B prior.

-(EU) EURO ZONE Q2 FINAL GDP Q/Q: 0.8% V 0.6% PRELIM; Y/Y: 4.1% V 3.9% PRELIM.

-(EU) Daily 3-month Euribor Fixing: 0.822% v 0.816% prior (fresh 10-year high).

- (GR) Greece Q2 GDP Q/Q: 1.2% v 2.3% prior; Y/Y: % v 7.0% prior.

-(SG) Singapore Aug Foreign Reserves: $289.4B v $288.2B prior.

-(IS) Iceland Aug Preliminary Trade Balance (ISK): -23.3B v -31.8B prior.

-(IT) Bank of Italy Report on Balance-Sheet Aggregates: Target2 Liabilities: €658.8B v €640.1B prior.

Fixed income issuance

-(CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells 1-month and 2-month bills, and 1-year and 5-year bonds.

-(TH) Thailand sells ~THB23.1B in ~6-year and ~30-year bonds.

-(IN) India sells total INR210B vs. INR210B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

-(DK) Denmark sells total DKK2.665B in 2024 and 2031 bonds.

-(NO) Norway sells NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 1.75% Mar 2025 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.47% v 3.50% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.61x v 2.67x prior.

-(UK) DMO SELLS £2.75B IN 1.00% JAN 2032 GILTS; AVG YIELD: 3.088% V 1.782% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 2.40X V 2.38X PRIOR; TAIL: 0.9BPS V 0.4BPS PRIOR (AUG 2ND 2022).

-(SE) Sweden sells total SEK2.0B vs. SEK2.0B indicated in 2025 and 2032 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (no set time) (PL) Poland Central bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €1.5B in 1.0% May 2038 Bunds; Avg Yield: % v 1.04% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 1.40x prior (Aug 3rd 2022).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell Bonds (3 tranches).

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Sept 2nd: No est v -3.7% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico July Vehicle Production: No est v 285.3K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 237.7K prior.

- 07:30 (CL) Chile Aug Trade Balance: No est v $0.1B prior; Total Exports: No est v $7.96B prior; Total Imports: No est v $7.89B prior; Copper Exports: No est v $3.4B prior.

- 07:30 (CL) Chile Aug International Reserves: No est v $44.7B prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Aug Official Reserves: No est v $157.6B prior.

- 08:00 (CL) Chile July Nominal Wage Y/Y: No est v 10.0% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) July Trade Balance: -$70.3Be v -$79.6B prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Aug Official Reserve Assets: No est v $576.9B prior.

- 09:00 (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter).

- 10:00 (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk).

- 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rate by 75bps to 3.25%.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada Aug Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (seasonally adj): No est v 49.6 prior.

- 10:30 (TR) Turkey Aug Cash Budget Balance (TRY): No est v -92.8B prior.

- 12:35 (US) Fed’s Brainard (vice chair).

- 14:00 (US) Federal Reserve Beige Book.

- 14:00 (US) Fed's Barr.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina July Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 6.9% prior; Construction Activity Y/Y: No est v 7.2% prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: No est v 1.2% prior; Manufacturing Volume Y/Y: No est v -3.5% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Aug RICS House Price Balance: No est v 63% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: No est v 0.5% prelim; GDP Annualized Q/Q: No est v 2.2% prelim; GDP Nominal Q/Q: No est v 0.3% prelim.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan July BoP Current Account: No est v -¥132.4B prior; Adj Current Account: No est v ¥838.3B prior; Trade Balance (BOP): No est v -¥1.11T prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Aug Bank Lending Y/Y: No est v 1.8% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: No est v 2.1% prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines July Unemployment Rate: No est v 6.0% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia July Trade Balance (A$): No est v 17.7B prior; Exports M/M: No est v 5% prior; Imports M/M: No est v 1% prior.

- 22:00 (JP) Japan Aug Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: No est v 6.4% prior.

- 22:30 (AU) RBA Gov Lowe.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.