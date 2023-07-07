497’000 is the number of private jobs that the US economy added last month. The too-strong ADP report that, again, hinted at a too-resilient US jobs market to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) very aggressive rate hikes, ended up further fueling the Fed rate hike expectations. The US 2-year yield spiked above 5%, and above the peak that we saw before the mini banking crisis hit the US in March, while the 10-year yield took a lift as well, and hit 4%, on indication that, recession doesn’t look around the corner… at least if you follow the US jobs numbers.
Today, the official US jobs data could or could not confirm the strength in the ADP figures, if anything, we could see the wages growth slow. If that’s the case, investors could still have a reason to see the glass half full and bet that the US economy could achieve the soft landing that it’s hoping But the darker side of the story is, this much economic strength means sticky inflation, and tighter monetary conditions, and the dirty job of pricing it is done by the sovereign markets. And many investors think that when there is such a divergence of opinion between stock and bond traders, bond traders tend to be right.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0900 on US NFP day
EUR/USD is recovering ground to trade close to 1.0900 in the early European morning. The pair looks to extend its rebound, as the US Dollar stays on the back foot amid a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, as investors turn cautious mood ahead of US NFP data and Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.2780 hurdle as BoE hawks step back ahead of US NFP
GBP/USD takes offers to extend pullback from the highest level in a fortnight. Three-week-old horizontal resistance challenges Cable buyers as US employment report looms. BoE hawks reassess previous optimism amid risk-off mood and weigh on the Pound Sterling price.
Gold within $1,890–1930 range, US data eyed
Gold price stays on the way to posting the fourth consecutive weekly loss despite being defensive at around $1,900 of late. The cautious mood ahead of the top-tier US employment and inflation clues could be linked to the XAU/USD’s latest inaction/consolidation.
Lido DAO price stands safe from falling below $1.500 solely due to its investors’ HODLing
Lido DAO price has noted a macro sideways movement since May, with the current value of the asset sitting only 4% above its worth from two months ago. While the volatility in the market brought losses and profits to many, the most consistent investors that stood throughout the turmoil happened to LDO holders.
US payrolls set to reinforce jobs market resilience
Today’s US non-farm payrolls report for June could well reinforce this optimism over the US economy, however there is also a fear that a decent jobs report could encourage the Federal Reserve to think the economy is more resilient than it actually is and raise rates more than they need to.