497’000 is the number of private jobs that the US economy added last month. The too-strong ADP report that, again, hinted at a too-resilient US jobs market to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) very aggressive rate hikes, ended up further fueling the Fed rate hike expectations. The US 2-year yield spiked above 5%, and above the peak that we saw before the mini banking crisis hit the US in March, while the 10-year yield took a lift as well, and hit 4%, on indication that, recession doesn’t look around the corner… at least if you follow the US jobs numbers.

Today, the official US jobs data could or could not confirm the strength in the ADP figures, if anything, we could see the wages growth slow. If that’s the case, investors could still have a reason to see the glass half full and bet that the US economy could achieve the soft landing that it’s hoping But the darker side of the story is, this much economic strength means sticky inflation, and tighter monetary conditions, and the dirty job of pricing it is done by the sovereign markets. And many investors think that when there is such a divergence of opinion between stock and bond traders, bond traders tend to be right.