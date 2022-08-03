S&P 500 refused to swing higher yesterday, and bonds weren‘t much risk-on either. Revisiting the neutral Fed funds rate comments didn‘t do much good for risk sentiment, even though HYG doesn‘t yet reflect that with its closing price. A new attempt at 4,140s looks to be in the making, and even if we get a break higher, it‘s going to be a fake one, and fail. It would also coincide with a rejection of lower VIX values around 22, in favor of reverting back to the high 20s recent average.
The current optimism seems misplaced, and the upcoming ISM services PMI would reveal the slowly deteriorating internals of economic growth. Coupled with manufacturing PMI, these leading indicators illustrate a tough real economy to come in late 2022 / early 2023 – the dreaded R word.
To feel the daily pulse, let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article features good 6 ones.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
S&P 500 may be carving out a bullish flag, but I‘m not looking for any break higher to stick.
Credit markets
TLT hasn‘t topped yet, and as we progress along in Aug, HYG would be getting into increadingly hot waters even if there is not that much chart deterioration visible now. The implications are bearish stocks in the medium term.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Cryptos continue being vulnerable, and I do9n‘t trust the intraday upswing – no technically significant level would be breached, there is nothing to turn this ship around yet.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
