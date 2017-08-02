Another Up Day

Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 3:35 AM EST, here’s what we see:

US Dollar: Mar. USD is Up at 100.575.

Energies: March Crude is Down at 51.68.

Financials: The Mar 30 year bond is Up 7 ticks and trading at 152.13.

Indices: The March S&P 500 emini ES contract is 3 ticks Lower and trading at 2287.75.

Gold: The April gold contract is trading Down at 1235.80. Gold is 3 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The indices are Down and Crude is trading Down- which is not correlated. Gold is trading Down which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don’t have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

Asia traded mixed with half the exchanges trading higher and the other half lower. As of this writing Europe is trading mixed as well.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today

– Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is major.

– 10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is major.

Treasuries

We’ve elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 30 year bond (ZB) and The YM futures contract. The YM contract is the DJIA and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it’s liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZB made it’s move at around 10 AM EST at around the time the economic news was reported. The ZB hit a low at around that time and the YM hit a high. If you look at the charts below ZB gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the YM was moving lower at the same time. Look at the charts below and you’ll see a pattern for both assets. ZB hit a low at around 10 AM EST and the YM hit a high. These charts represent the newest version of Trend Following Trades and I’ve changed the timeframe to a 30 minute chart to display better. This represented a long opportunity on the 30 year bond, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $31.25. We added a Donchian Channel to the charts to show the signals more clearly.

Charts Courtesy of Trend Following Trades built on a NinjaTrader platform.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a neutral bias as all the instruments we track were pointed higher and when you have the situation where everything is either pointed higher or lower, there is no correlation; hence the neutral bias. The Dow gained 38 points yesterday, the S&P gained 1 and the Nasdaq gained 11. Today we aren’t dealing with a correlated market and will maintain a neutral bias.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday seemed like a lackluster day as when we first looked at the markets, there was no correlation at all. This changed as the day progressed and the markets did post a gain. Today we have no major news to speak of as we only have crude oil inventories and a 10 year bond auction to be held at 1 PM EST. The news items that was reported had more to do with politics and President Trump as opposed to the markets themselves.