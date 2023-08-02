Ahead of Friday's official employment report, ADP provided another robust estimate for July. It is said that the private sector added 324,000 jobs last month, down from 455,000 the previous month. The pace of hiring rose rather than fell in June and July, despite tighter monetary policy that should have slowed the economy.
Manufacturing and finance have been flat since last year, and professional and business services have joined them this year. There is a boom in leisure and tourism, active recruitment in mining, and employment in trade, transport and utilities are growing as part of the trend.
By size, companies with 50-249 and 20-49 employees are hiring the most. Large firms (500+) have been contracting for several months, including -67,000 in July, while medium-sized firms (250-499) are down by -14,000 and flat for the rest of the year.
While the report is much stronger than expected and better than the long-term trend, we also highlight large and medium-sized companies' growing difficulties. They may soon be moving down the food chain.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 as USD rally continues
EUR/USD trades at fresh multi-week lows below 1.0950 on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 324,000 in July, much higher than the market expectation of 189,000, and provided a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to multi-week lows below 1.2700
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in nearly a month below 1.2700 on Wednesday. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere and upbeat employment data, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold falls below $1,940 as US yields push higher
Gold price declined below $1,940 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. After ADP reported that employment in the private sector rose much more than expected in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to its highest level since November above 4.1%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Bitcoin price spikes as MicroStrategy’s Saylor may increase BTC holdings after $750 million stock sale
Bitcoin price has made a commendable move in the lower timeframe, rising despite the overall lack of volatility. With a little push from software developer firm MicroStrategy, the flagship crypto has reclaimed levels last seen around July 24.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.