Global risk-on sentiment pushes stocks higher, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
US inflation drops more than expected
“Following Asia's footsteps, where the Japanese Nikkei 225 reached a 33-year high as China unexpectedly cut its short-term lending rate, European and US indices also saw a strong session. Robust UK employment data, improving German economic sentiment and lower-than-expected US CPI headline inflation (at 4% YoY) gave equities a boost despite core CPI remaining sticky at 5.3%."
Fed repricing follows US May inflation data
“As soon as US CPI beat expectations, the percentage of traders expecting the Fed to "skip" a rate hike at Wednesday's FOMC meeting jumped from around 75% to over 95%. The percentage of those believing in a 25 basis-point rate hike at the July meeting has risen to nearly 65%.”
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 after US CPI data for May
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three weeks above 1.0800 on Tuesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected CPI increase in May, helping EUR/USD clings to its daily gains.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2600 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and rose above 1.2600 in the American session on Tuesday. Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to leave the policy rate unchanged in June following soft CPI inflation data, causing the USD to stay under pressure.
Gold: XAU/USD bearish as US CPI fuels optimism Premium
Spot Gold trades at daily lows near a daily low of $1,942, as optimism reigns following softer-than-anticipated US inflation figures.
XRP price climbs ahead of Hinman document release in SEC vs. Ripple case
The so-called Hinman documents, a key element in the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple, are set to be released Tuesday.
NIO stock pops more than 6% as price cut rally continues
UPDATE: Nio stock jumped 6.4% at the open on Tuesday, rising to just under $9 per share. The price action comes in response to Monday's news of price cuts, but the US CPI released Tuesday morning has also left the market quite bullish as May inflation arrived below expectations.