Overview: We see the first signs of relief of the global inflationary pressure with a fall in commodity prices like oil, metals and some food stuff prices like wheat. Freight rates have continued to fall in June together with improvements in supply chains as China has reopened. There are also meagre signs that the microchip shortage is wearing off. However, the tight US and EU labour market continue to keep wage pressures high and the limited gas supplies from Russia is increasing gas prices. US core inflation surprised yet again to the upside in June, see details on page 5-8.
Inflation expectations: Market-based long-term inflation expectations are moving broadly sideways and still above 2%. US household inflation expectations are still high. Euro consumer inflation expectations are also high but declined in May.
US: CPI inflation in June was 9.1% y/y, which was slightly above consensus and the highest increase y/y since November 1981. Inflation is broad-based with CPI core rising 0.7% m/m from 0.6% m/m in May. Despite a fall in core inflation from 6.0% to 5.9% annualized, the underlying inflationary pressure is too high supporting expectations for a 0.75 pp rate hike later this month. Inflation expectations remain high but have not increased further over the past month.
Euro: Stagflation risks are building in the euro area, as business surveys point to a further sharp slowdown in the growth momentum at the end of Q2. A positive sideeffect of weaker demand are signs of easing cost pressures on prices. Yet, euro area inflation reached a new record high of 8.6% in June and even if pricing power in industry and services should have reached its peak, upside risks to prices still persist from a sudden Russian gas-stop and a tense global food supply situation (read more in Euro inflation notes - Food for thought, 1 July). While German inflation eased somewhat in June (from 7.9% to 7.6%), we think the setback will prove temporary and expire with the government relief measures in September.
China: CPI inflation rose to 2.5% in June from 2.1%, still below the 3% target. PPI inflation eased further to 6.1% y/y in June from 6.4% due to lower commodity prices.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD Price remains pressured below 1.0050 on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured below 1.0050, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
GBP/USD bears keep reins below 1.1900 amid recession fears, UK’s political crisis
GBPUSD reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback, holds lower ground near intraday bottom of late. UK Presidential candidates remain mostly intact on Brexit bias while struggling to offer more than tax cuts. US PPI eyed after CPI blowout.
Gold Price retreats towards 16-month-old support as US inflation fuel recession woes
Gold Price (XAUUSD) remains pressured below $1,730, reversing the previous day’s bounce off an 11-month low during Thursday’s Asian session. The metal’s weakness could be linked to the market’s fears of recession, higher interest rates and the US dollar's strength.
USD/JPY sits near fresh 23-year high above 138.00, US PPI eyed
USD/JPY has turned sideways after printing a fresh 23-year high of 138.12 in the Asian session. The pair is holding its elevated levels firmly and is expected to accelerate further as the market has started betting on a 100 bps by the Fed later this month.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!