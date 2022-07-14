Overview: We see the first signs of relief of the global inflationary pressure with a fall in commodity prices like oil, metals and some food stuff prices like wheat. Freight rates have continued to fall in June together with improvements in supply chains as China has reopened. There are also meagre signs that the microchip shortage is wearing off. However, the tight US and EU labour market continue to keep wage pressures high and the limited gas supplies from Russia is increasing gas prices. US core inflation surprised yet again to the upside in June, see details on page 5-8.

Inflation expectations: Market-based long-term inflation expectations are moving broadly sideways and still above 2%. US household inflation expectations are still high. Euro consumer inflation expectations are also high but declined in May.

US: CPI inflation in June was 9.1% y/y, which was slightly above consensus and the highest increase y/y since November 1981. Inflation is broad-based with CPI core rising 0.7% m/m from 0.6% m/m in May. Despite a fall in core inflation from 6.0% to 5.9% annualized, the underlying inflationary pressure is too high supporting expectations for a 0.75 pp rate hike later this month. Inflation expectations remain high but have not increased further over the past month.

Euro: Stagflation risks are building in the euro area, as business surveys point to a further sharp slowdown in the growth momentum at the end of Q2. A positive sideeffect of weaker demand are signs of easing cost pressures on prices. Yet, euro area inflation reached a new record high of 8.6% in June and even if pricing power in industry and services should have reached its peak, upside risks to prices still persist from a sudden Russian gas-stop and a tense global food supply situation (read more in Euro inflation notes - Food for thought, 1 July). While German inflation eased somewhat in June (from 7.9% to 7.6%), we think the setback will prove temporary and expire with the government relief measures in September.

China: CPI inflation rose to 2.5% in June from 2.1%, still below the 3% target. PPI inflation eased further to 6.1% y/y in June from 6.4% due to lower commodity prices.

