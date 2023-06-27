Another low volatility day in the red for most European indices

Stock indices drift lower as volatility slips towards pre-Covid levels, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Canadian and US data can't stem flow of sellers
“Better-than-expected Canadian CPI and solid US durable goods orders, although helping US indices stabilise, couldn't do the same for most of their European counterparts which ended the day yet again in the red. The slow decline in equities seen since last week's highs is happening while volatility as measured by the CBOE VIX is tumbling back towards pre-Covid-19 levels, indicating that investors aren't at all worried about the slide."
Crude oil rally peters out
“The brief bounce in the price of crude oil seen on Monday morning due to Russia's failed military coup is fizzling out as concerns about further interest rate hikes by major central banks weigh on demand. The slip in the oil price occurred despite Chinese Premier Li Qiang's commitment to implementing measures aimed at stimulating demand and helping the economy."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
