Another low volatility day in the red for most European indices

Stock indices drift lower as volatility slips towards pre-Covid levels, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Canadian and US data can't stem flow of sellers

“Better-than-expected Canadian CPI and solid US durable goods orders, although helping US indices stabilise, couldn't do the same for most of their European counterparts which ended the day yet again in the red. The slow decline in equities seen since last week's highs is happening while volatility as measured by the CBOE VIX is tumbling back towards pre-Covid-19 levels, indicating that investors aren't at all worried about the slide."

Crude oil rally peters out

“The brief bounce in the price of crude oil seen on Monday morning due to Russia's failed military coup is fizzling out as concerns about further interest rate hikes by major central banks weigh on demand. The slip in the oil price occurred despite Chinese Premier Li Qiang's commitment to implementing measures aimed at stimulating demand and helping the economy."