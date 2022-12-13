US consumer prices added 0.1% for November, significantly weaker than the expected 0.3%. The annual price growth rate slowed to 7.1% YoY against expectations of 7.3%, 7.7% a month earlier and two percentage points below the June peak.
An important factor was the release of a lower-than-expected Core-CPI, which decreased to 6.0% YoY. This strongly indicates that the fall in commodity prices is also spreading rapidly across the basket.
For market players, such data reinforces expectations that inflation has proved more responsive to rate hikes and less sticky than warned at the Fed and feared by markets in previous months. The weak inflation strengthens hopes that Powell's tone tomorrow will be more amicable than in the last few months.
In terms of interest rates, this means that after three 75-point hikes, the main scenario is another 50-point increase, followed by two 25-point hikes.
If the inflation rate continues to react "favourably" to high-interest rates, the central bank's QE policy could already end at the end of 2023.
However, such expectations are very fragile constructions. Producer prices rise did not slow in November, adding 0.3% m/m for the 3rd month in a row. The annual growth rate is falling due to a high base effect but not due to a fall in prices. At the same time, the labour market remains "tight", suggesting further pressure on prices due to wages.
Thus, it may be too premature to celebrate victory over inflation and bet on an end to policy tightening by the Fed or other central banks.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges past 1.0600 after US CPI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its strongest level in six months above 1.0600 on Tuesday. The softer-than-expected November inflation figures triggered a risk rally and forced the US Dollar to suffer heavy losses againsnt its rivals.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh multi-month highs above 1.2400
GBP/USD rose sharply with the initial reaction to the US inflation report and reached its highest level since early June above 1.2400. The US Dollar stays under constant selling pressure after the data showed that the annual Core CPI declined to 6% in November from 6.3% in October.
Gold bulls conquered $1,800, more gains in the docket
Gold soared amid the USD collapse following the United States CPI release. The metal traded as high as $1,824.53, now holding on to substantial gains above $1,810. The Greenback plummeted as stocks rallied on the back of more signs of easing price pressure, hinting at a cautious Fed.
Bitcoin price booms as inflation undershoots consensus
Bitcoin (BTC) price shot higher early Tuesday as US inflation, both the core and the overall number, are coming out lower than expected. Both data points broke below the lowest estimation from analysts and triggered an upside surprise.
CPI release sends NVDA shares up more than 6%
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has jumped more than 6% in Tuesday's premarket after the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation dropping more quickly than thought.