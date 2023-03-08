S&P 500 duly dived on hawkish Powell – the turning point predicted in Monday‘s extensive analysis. What‘s in store for today?
More of Powell testimony and job openings to reveal no immediate recession, and together with Friday‘s non-farm payrolls spurring (reconfirming) the newly elevated terminal Fed funds rate.
This translated into a fine risk-off turn yesterday with financials confirming and tech joining in the decline. There wasn‘t even a dead cat bounce in the aftermarket, and the premarket struggles go on.
Summing up, dead cat bounce is unlikely to prove as anything more than a failed attempt to reassume initiative even if by some miracle Powell wouldn‘t sound as harsh today as the terminal Fed funds rate reappraisal is generating welcome volatility.
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed serving you all already in, which comes on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
And we got that one more day of selling. All the chips are in place for a downside surprise – timing is the only question. Not that the catalysts amply described in today’s analytical intro, would be missing. Key levels for today are 4,015 defence with a highly desirable break of 3,980 followed by 3,958 (bridge too far for today definitely and tomorrow probably).
Credit markets
Bonds are unlikely to offer more than a temporary respite in the regained risk-off posture. TLT would hold up relatively best, for these reasons given. Flight to safety, recession and tightening.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
