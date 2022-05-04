US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 103.410.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Up at 106.02.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 140.02.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 71 ticks Higher and trading at 4187.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1870.20. Gold is 4 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/03/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/03/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning. The indices once again veered to the Upside as the Dow closed 67 points Higher and the other indices gained ground as well. Given that today is FOMC Day our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Another FOMC Day has come and unfortunately it is a forgone conclusion that the Federal Reserve will raise the FFR (Federal Funds Rate or commonly called the Overnight Rate). Only this time it's expected that the hike will be 50 basis points or one half of one percent. To my mind this is the worst time of all to consider hiking rates. Consumer Spending will slow, and this will hurt the overall economy. So why does the Fed do it? Understand that their objective is twofold: kill inflation and obtain as near close to 100 percent employment. Currently the Labor Market is doing well but inflation is at 40 year highs so in order to do so the Fed raises rates to curb inflation. How does this work? When the Fed raises they're making it tougher for businesses and consumers to obtain capital. When this occurs businesses and consumers curb their spending and when that occurs businesses wake up and lower prices, even if it hurts in the short term. At least this is the theory. I for one still think that raising rates will hurt the economy but the key is how fast can businesses lower prices? As in all things, only time will tell.