After an already action-packed start to the final quarter – and just when traders thought things couldn't get any more exciting – we could be on the verge of yet another major Central Bank intervention.

As traders very well know – any report of a major monetary policy shift from anyone of the “Big 4 Central Banks” has enormous potential to move the markets significantly and should not be underestimated!

On Thursday, Japanese policymakers made fresh threats of intervention after the yen tumbled past the key psychological level of 150 to the dollar – placing traders on high alert that a battle to bring down the U.S dollar – and even the emergence of a new currency war itself – is now in plain sight.

The yen fell past the highly symbolic 150-mark against the U.S dollar, pushing the Japanese currency to its lowest level since August 1990.

The latest decline came as the Bank of Japan prepares to launch an emergency quantitative easing programme – buying 250 billion yen ($1.7 billion U.S dollars) of government debt as it works to pin down yields even as long-term interest rates rise globally.

Despite a $20bn intervention in September, the yen has lost almost 30% of its value against the dollar year-to-date because of the widening gulf between the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy and tightening by most other big central banks, predominantly the Federal Reserve.

This hotly antipated move from the Bank of Japan comes only a few week after The Bank of England, reverted back to unprecedented “Quantitative Easing” measures, to avert a full-blown global financial meltdown.

In one of the most major U-turns in monetary policy, ever seen – The Bank of England went into full financial crisis mode just over three weeks ago, rushing out an announcement that the central bank was restarting its money-printing presses at “whatever scale is necessary” – officially confirming that “QE To Infinity” was back!

The Bank of England’s announcement sent over 27 Commodities including Aluminium, Copper, Palladium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Lumber, Crude Oil and Natural Gas prices surging to multi-month highs – with many notching up impressive double-digit gains in a matter of days.

The bullish momentum also split over into Gold, Silver and other Commodities priced In British Pounds – sending them skyrocketing to all-time record highs.

And, just when we thought the fun was over – The Bank of England was forced to swoop in once again this week with further quantitative easing measures – And it may not be the last time!

Sooner or later many other Central Banks, may have no other option, but to follow in the Bank of England and Bank of Japan’s footsteps – by turning back on their money-printing machines and inject massive liquidity into an already inflationary environment.

Extraordinary times create extraordinary opportunities and right now, as traders we are amidst “one of the greatest wealth transfers ever in history”. If you truly want to build life-changing wealth, then there is no better time than now!

