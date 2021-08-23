We're starting off the week in a corrective manner, with the moves late last week being partially reversed as calm returns to the market.

Traders became far more risk averse last week, particularly on Thursday following the release of the Fed minutes a day earlier. Perhaps too much was read into them or maybe the selling was opportunistic, a little profit taking ahead of Jackson Hole, but the dips are being bought once more so the doom and gloom has passed fairly quickly.

There's a growing amount of uncertainty in the markets as we head into September. The delta surge we're seeing in so many countries now is a significant growth risk for the final quarter. China successfully eradicated it once more but few are going to take such a drastic approach, regardless of its success.

The US is still seeing cases and fatalities rising which is a growing concern. There may be strong resistance to more lockdowns but the numbers will no doubt take their toll on the economic recovery one way or another. The data in recent months has been fantastic but the outlook is becoming increasingly downbeat.

Which makes the Federal Reserve decision on tapering all the more important. What was looking a fairly straight forward move now brings significant doubts. Jackson Hole looked the ideal platform for a taper warning but now, officials may be more inclined to see how the data unfolds over the weeks before the September meeting before dropping any major hints.

PMI surveys highlight ongoing concerns

The PMI data has been disappointing across the board today, with the same issues dragging on the data and giving more cause for concern in the coming months. Supply issues, rising input prices, hiring problems and delta concerns are once again among the challenges facing companies that will likely weigh on growth into year-end.

If the data continues like this over the next few weeks and the August jobs report doesn't deliver, the Fed may be forced to reconsider before they've even started tapering. The case for doing so will weaken if we continue to see these trends in the data and Covid cases continue to rise in the US.

Gold surges in commodity comeback

We're seeing strong rallies in commodity markets today and gold is among those making strong gains. The yellow metal is up more than 1% and above $1,800 once more. A couple of weeks ago it looked down and out but it's managed to turn it around. Dollar weakness is supporting the move today but that hasn't been the case at times the last couple of weeks.

It may be that China's success it containing the virus once more has given the entire commodity space a lift and gold is riding the wave. Whether that can be sustained may well depend on what the Fed has to say later this week. Should tapering be delayed, US yields may come under a little pressure and lift gold once more.

While it has made real progress over the last couple of weeks, some key levels still lie ahead that could really push it into bullish territory. A move above $1,833 would be very interesting as this would see it overcome a level is has repeatedly failed at over the last month or so, not to mention it's 200-day SMA.

Oil spikes after China victory

Oil is soaring at the start of the week on the back of China's virus containment efforts. Crude prices are up around 4.5% and trading at session highs. We may see it run into some resistance now, with WTI trading around $65 which has been a major level of support prior to last weeks plunge.

But with this rally having some serious momentum behind it, any pause in the rally may only be temporary. Of course, that's dependent on China not seeing cases reappear. Not to mention other countries stopping their outbreaks getting out of control. The US is continuing to see numbers going in the wrong direction so growth expectations for the rest of the year may need to be pared back further.

Bitcoin eyeing records

Bitcoin has recaptured $50,000; a big psychological victory for the crytocurrency that will no doubt get people talking about how long it will be until we're back in record territory. In fact, there's already murmurings of $100,000 but let's face it, that's been the case ever since it almost hit $20,000 years back.

Bullish momentum has been building for weeks now so it's no surprise to see it break $50,000. It may still see some resistance around $51,000 but even that may prove temporary.

Paypal is continuing to throw its weight behind cryptos, introducing its offering to UK clients after successfully launching in the US. It's just another step towards cryptos becoming more accessible and accepted and the news comes at just the right time.