Today the Core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation metric beat expectations of 2.9%, posting a 3.1% year-over-year rate. Yes, base effects. But, 3% is still a big number, a number not last seen since 1992. And guess how the bond market reacted? You guessed it, another non-event. It was already priced into the market, which begs the question, what type of inflation numbers are going to have to come out of the May inflation data (CPI comes out June 10th and PCE June 25th) in order to get yields on the long-end roaring again? Doesn’t seem like we’re going to get those types of numbers, even with the base effects. Maybe we get another leg up in yields, if inflation expectations pickup intensity again, but regardless, I think inflation has likely peaked for 2021.
Oh, but wait, it’s get better…personal income in April contracted -13.1% after being up 20.9% in March and 10.1% in January. Same story going back to April of 2020. Check out the chart below of personal income, can you spot the stimulus checks?
Personal Income Month-over-Month
Yeah, but all that “pent up” demand will make up for it, right? Well, now that you asked, let’s take a look...personal spending was up 0.5% in April after being up 4.7% in March and 3.4% in January. If you go back to 2020, personal spending was up 8.5% in May and 6.2% in June. Look at the chart below of personal spending, can you spot the stimulus checks?
Personal Spending Month-over-Month
I talked about about “pent up” demand here, and how it was more likely to result in “pent down” demand. Now, one months worth of data does not confirm this, but the data is starting not to look too promising from a recovery and inflation perspective.
I have been talking about this for months, that there was never going to be a real recovery. Government spending is NOT the way forward. And as soon as the stimulus wears off, it all rolls over. It happened in the summer of 2020 and is happening again now. The second half of this year could get interesting.
