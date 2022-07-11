We're back in risk aversion mode at the start of the week with equities sliding, tech getting crushed and the dollar reigning supreme.

While the jobs report on Friday highlighted that the US is faring better than the rest in the race to avoid a recession, the rest of the world is sinking under the weight of a cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates.

Another bear-market rally has come and gone and we now head into earnings season and another week of major economic reports fearful of what may lie ahead. The US inflation data midweek is a standout, as investors cross their fingers for signs of decelerating prices.

Central banks aren't ready to take their foot off the brake yet though, with the Fed pondering 50 or 75 basis points when it meets in a couple of weeks. In the interim, the BoC and RBNZ look set to continue with 50 basis points as both try to get to grips with price pressures before the economic bill arrives.

Which brings us to earnings and what warnings corporate America will have to offer in the coming weeks. As I've already mentioned, the economy is widely expected to show greater resilience than most others over the next year or two thanks to a strong labour market but cracks have appeared and investors may be sensitive to signs that firms are not so optimistic after all.

Oil pares losses

Oil prices are slipping again on Monday, although it has recovered the bulk of the losses from earlier in the day. Recession fears are increasingly driving these markets and that's one reality that could limit the rise in oil prices over the medium term. The prospect of further Covid restrictions in China is a near-term headwind for crude prices, also, which could see them trade closer to $100 a barrel as we saw earlier this year. Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia this weekend will also be closely monitored as the President hopes to tap into the country's spare capacity ahead of what could be bruising midterms later this year.

Gold has lost its shine

The dollar is king and gold has well and truly lost its shine after breaking below $1,800 last week. Don't get me wrong, we saw plenty of resilience in the run-up to it but the eventual breakout was explosive and it's still in a state of shock. ​ It barely pared any of the losses before the selling pressure started to kick back in. With the dollar so heavily backed, there isn't much of a bullish case for gold currently, with $1,680-1,720 offering the next major test of support below.

Worrying times

Bitcoin's recovery last week may have excited some but I imagine most will have viewed it with significant doubt. Not only is the broader market environment not in its favour, even if the occasional bear-market rally inspires some hope, but the crypto community isn't exactly buzzing either. Perhaps there's an acceptance that the downturn will continue for some time yet and the storm must simply be weathered. It's just a question of how treacherous it's going to get. There remains plenty of focus on $20,000 but at this point, $18,500 and $17,500 are probably more important.