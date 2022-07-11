We're back in risk aversion mode at the start of the week with equities sliding, tech getting crushed and the dollar reigning supreme.
While the jobs report on Friday highlighted that the US is faring better than the rest in the race to avoid a recession, the rest of the world is sinking under the weight of a cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates.
Another bear-market rally has come and gone and we now head into earnings season and another week of major economic reports fearful of what may lie ahead. The US inflation data midweek is a standout, as investors cross their fingers for signs of decelerating prices.
Central banks aren't ready to take their foot off the brake yet though, with the Fed pondering 50 or 75 basis points when it meets in a couple of weeks. In the interim, the BoC and RBNZ look set to continue with 50 basis points as both try to get to grips with price pressures before the economic bill arrives.
Which brings us to earnings and what warnings corporate America will have to offer in the coming weeks. As I've already mentioned, the economy is widely expected to show greater resilience than most others over the next year or two thanks to a strong labour market but cracks have appeared and investors may be sensitive to signs that firms are not so optimistic after all.
Oil pares losses
Oil prices are slipping again on Monday, although it has recovered the bulk of the losses from earlier in the day. Recession fears are increasingly driving these markets and that's one reality that could limit the rise in oil prices over the medium term. The prospect of further Covid restrictions in China is a near-term headwind for crude prices, also, which could see them trade closer to $100 a barrel as we saw earlier this year. Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia this weekend will also be closely monitored as the President hopes to tap into the country's spare capacity ahead of what could be bruising midterms later this year.
Gold has lost its shine
The dollar is king and gold has well and truly lost its shine after breaking below $1,800 last week. Don't get me wrong, we saw plenty of resilience in the run-up to it but the eventual breakout was explosive and it's still in a state of shock. It barely pared any of the losses before the selling pressure started to kick back in. With the dollar so heavily backed, there isn't much of a bullish case for gold currently, with $1,680-1,720 offering the next major test of support below.
Worrying times
Bitcoin's recovery last week may have excited some but I imagine most will have viewed it with significant doubt. Not only is the broader market environment not in its favour, even if the occasional bear-market rally inspires some hope, but the crypto community isn't exactly buzzing either. Perhaps there's an acceptance that the downturn will continue for some time yet and the storm must simply be weathered. It's just a question of how treacherous it's going to get. There remains plenty of focus on $20,000 but at this point, $18,500 and $17,500 are probably more important.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades around 0.7630 as risk-off undermines demand
AUD/USD trades near a fresh 2-year low of 0.6713, as demand for the greenback surged in a risk-averse scenario. On the other hand, global indexes settled in the red, weighing on the aussie. Australian NAB’s Business Confidence coming up next.
EUR/USD plummets to a fresh 20-year low sub-1.0050
The EUR/USD pair resumed its decline while heading into the US close, reaching a fresh 20-year low in the 1.0040 price zone. The sour tone of Wall Street reflects looming inflation and growth fears ahead of US inflation data to be out later in the week.
Gold on its way to test $1,700.00
Gold Price consolidates within familiar levels, hovering around the $1,740.00 area. Financial markets started the week in risk-off mode, which resulted in the American dollar edging firmly higher against most major rivals. In the case of XAUUSD, it means limited price action as both are seen as safe-haven assets.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana edges near an ascending trendline, a breach could trigger a sellers’ frenzy. SOL auctions at levels last offered in July 2021, as it is amongst the top 10 biggest crypto losers this week. Early evidence to invalidate the bearish trend is a breach above $43.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!