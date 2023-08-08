Share:

Markets

The US stocks wobbled overnight, and bond yields fell as investors reflexively jogged for the cover of safety after Moody's decided to lower credit ratings for 10 small US banks. Additionally, the agency reviewed the ratings for six larger banks, bringing attention back to the overall health of the banking system. While serving as a reminder of regional banks' challenges, it’s old news, so there is little to see here.

Shipping giant UPS -- whose results can provide a peek into the strength of the consumer and businesses -- reported softer-than-expected 2Q revenues driven by weaker volumes in Domestic ground. However, as opposed to a casualty of the weaker economy, UPS is a short-term casualty from the shift in consumer spending from goods to services, with some of the demand seen in 2021 and 2022 potentially coming at the cost of future demand.

The cautious tone was further heightened by rumpus Chinese data, which revealed a significant decrease in export and imports from the second-largest economy in the world during July, suggesting sluggish external and internal demand. And simultaneously revising Q1 trade figures lower suggested Q1 GDP is much weaker than thought.

There has been skepticism among economists regarding China's export data for months. Their reported exports exceed the imports from key trading partners, raising eyebrows as many questioned the quality and transparency of China's economic data.

Besides the shift in consumer spending from goods to services that haunts all global manufacturing sectors, as political trade barriers go up, trade patterns change, deglobalization intensifies, and localization comes to a factory near you.

Looking through the lens of a rigid Western decoupling from China hints that what was once the biggest export engine to the world may struggle to return to its former glory anytime soon.

While China's economic malaise suggests that more monetary policy and fiscal stimulus are required, the reality is that many of the prior engines of growth are either under stress (manufacturing/exports and housing) or simply not required as much as they were in the past (big-ticket infrastructure projects like airports, subways and railways). Thus, the authorities will inevitably have to accept that they will need to make more challenging decisions that help boost innovation and efficiency throughout the economy, neither of which will be easy to accomplish.

Hence the balance of risks for China’s July CPI likely points to extending the deflationary trend.

It is impossible to deny that there have been warnings about falling producer prices in China. Since October of last year, the prices have been decreasing annually every month. Furthermore, this year has seen a faster rate of decline.

In June, there was a 5.4% decrease in factory gate prices, which was the most significant drop in deflation since 2015. On Wednesday, new data is anticipated to reveal a slight decrease to 4.1% in July. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the actual figure ended up being lower than expected.

Oil

Oil prices initially tanked due to concerns over China's trade data and EU and US banking concerns. Still, prices rebounded when the US Energy Information Administration released a monthly report predicting a 1.9% increase in gross domestic product growth in 2023, higher than their previous forecast of 1.5%.

Indeed services drive the global economy in 2023 and are responsible for over 70 % of global oil demand, so the EIA-looking lens view portends well for oil prices. Even more so as Russia, Saudi, and OPEC production price put announcements last week should continue to shape markets over the short term bullishly.

However, the higher we go, the more cautious we turn, given the significant rise in OPEC spare capacity over the past year, the return to growth in international offshore projects, and the declining US Oil production costs, which we think should limit the price upside above $90.

US CPI preview

“Data dependency” has been the often-repeated mantra regarding near-term policy decisions. Officials have emphasized “lots of data” between now and the September meeting, particularly the employment and inflation reports. So with the July employment report in the rearview mirror, market attention, hence traders jockeying for position, should turn to the inflation data, namely Thursday's CPI report and Friday's PPI report.

When analyzing components, it is essential to note that core goods should be on the softer side. This can be seen through the continued decrease in prices of used cars and trucks, which had previously experienced sharp price increases earlier this year. It is worth noting that used car prices in the CPI had spiked by 4.4% in April and May, but saw a decrease of half a percent in June. Wholesale prices have decreased by about 10% over the past four months, indicating that used cars and truck prices will likely continue to be a welcome drag on inflation in the latter half of the year.

There has been significant progress in terms of essential services, excluding rent and medical services, according to last month's data. This category showed the second-lowest monthly figure in the past 21 months, but much of this was due to a sharp 8.1% decrease in airfare. As a result, airfare prices have returned to pre-pandemic levels, so we do not anticipate significant fluctuations in the near future. However, this category has been volatile since the outbreak of covid, and uncertainty remains a major factor.