In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Many instruments approach the end of this week on crucial support and/or resistances. I guess the next week will be full of some juicy movements on many assets.
Gold is still suffering, trying to defend mid-term dynamic support.
Silver is trying to defend the most important horizontal level this year, 22.2 USD/z.
SP500 goes down aiming for the long-term up trendline.
DAX with eyes on the 14200 points – as on Silver, the most important support this year.
USDCHF continues the drop after the false breakout from the symmetric triangle pattern.
EURUSD tries to catch some breath and aims slightly higher.
EURPLN reverses after the intervention from the Polish Central Bank and creates a false breakout pattern.
Mexican Peso with a possible inverse head and shoulders pattern on both pairs: with USD and EUR.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides sub-1.1300 as the dollar accelerates advance
EUR/USD finally broke below 1.1300, helped by encouraging US employment-related figures ahead of the November jobs report. ECB officials still holding back on tapering.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.3300
GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.3330 in the second half of the day on Thursday as the greenback stays under modest selling pressure. The US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.
Gold: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up
Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it and currently trading around 1,767.00. The bright metal weakened the most during US trading hours, as the American dollar met some market’s favour.
ETH outperforming its peers, BTC struggles and XRP bearish
BTC refrains from making new highs as Tuesday’s gap-fill kills uptrend continuation. ETH outpaces its peers by barely hitting new highs. XRP price again looking for direction as investors interest wanes.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?