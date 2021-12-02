In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

Many instruments approach the end of this week on crucial support and/or resistances. I guess the next week will be full of some juicy movements on many assets.

Gold is still suffering, trying to defend mid-term dynamic support.

Silver is trying to defend the most important horizontal level this year, 22.2 USD/z.

SP500 goes down aiming for the long-term up trendline.

DAX with eyes on the 14200 points – as on Silver, the most important support this year.

USDCHF continues the drop after the false breakout from the symmetric triangle pattern.

EURUSD tries to catch some breath and aims slightly higher.

EURPLN reverses after the intervention from the Polish Central Bank and creates a false breakout pattern.

Mexican Peso with a possible inverse head and shoulders pattern on both pairs: with USD and EUR.