This week, numerous high-frequency indicators will be released, with a particular focus on inflation. The week will kick off with Czechia releasing their price development on Monday, which, in annual terms, we expect to be similar to last month's reading, but around 0.4% m/m, primarily due to the surge in fuel prices. Serbia will follow on Tuesday, and although we predict a 0.6% m/m increase, inflation should remain on a downward trend in year-on-year terms. Romania will publish their values on the next day, with expectations of a deceleration to 8.45% y/y due to anticipated food deflation. Thursday will see Slovakia releasing their values, and we should see another decline in inflation due to relaxed food prices; however, the rise in fuel prices will play a role in the opposite direction. Finally, on Friday, Poland and Croatia will confirm their flash estimates and release detailed breakdowns. Additionally, Slovakia and Slovenia will release their industrial production data on Monday, followed by Romania on Wednesday. Wage growth will be published in Romania on Tuesday and in Slovakia on Wednesday. Lastly, both Poland and Romania will release their trade balance data, while the latter will also publish its current account numbers.

FX market developments

CEE currencies weakened last week, shaken by the surprisingly large rate cut by the NBP. The Polish zloty lost more than 3% vs. the euro last week, not only because of the cut itself, but also due to speculation that the front-loading of monetary easing shortly before the October elections has been politically motivated, undermining the independence of the central bank. Governor Glapinski tried during his press conference to tackle these concerns and argued that the decision was backed by inflation forecasts and the deteriorating growth outlook. However, his attempt to defend the move by stating that 95% of Poles will benefit from it and that criticism is coming from the 'rich' sounded too political. At this moment, it is not clear whether this move will be followed by a pause or monetary easing will continue in small steps (i.e. 25bp rate cuts). We are curious how the NBP will deal with strong wage growth and a weakened currency in their future decisions.

Bond market developments

The reaction of CEE bond markets to the surprisingly large rate cut delivered by the NBP last week was relatively calm. Although Poland’s 9x12 FRAs collapsed by about 60bp shortly after the rate decision, expectations of lower rates have not translated into lower 10Y yields; conversely they even inched up slightly. We believe that this week’s ECB meeting will determine further yield development in CEE, especially in Czechia. Stopping the hiking cycle could support our call for the faster decline of Czech yields below 4% by year-end and 3.5% by the middle of next year. This week, the Slovak debt agency is to announce details on which bonds it is going to offer in next week’s auction, which should be one of the last ones, given that 95% of planned issuance has already been completed. We believe that ARDAL could issue slightly higher volume this year to strengthen its buffer. Once the fiscal package is approved in Romania in the next couple of weeks, we expect the Romanian MinFin to borrow about EUR 2bn on international markets (possibly in USD or via green bonds). Hungary just last week tapped the foreign markets with a 10-year Eurobond worth EUR 1.8bn on top of the USD 4.7bn borrowed in 1Q23.

Download The Full CEE Insights