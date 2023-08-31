I first met Jim Rogers back in 2008 at a very small event in South Beach, Miami.
Less than 40 people were invited by our host, the high performance coach, Tony Robbins.
Jim Rogers, along with Bob Prechter, James Dale Davidson, Harry Dent and numerous other leading lights were present to exchange ideas.
After speaking with Jim a few weeks ago, he agreed to give this interview for all our followers at The Market Timing Report and also the Foundation For The Study of Cycles.
In this interview, we talk about:
-
Jim Roger’s insights on investment strategies that led to a 4200% gain in the Quantum Fund during 1973-1980.
-
Rogers discusses his views on cycles in the market and how he identifies investment opportunities without strictly relying on them.
-
Discover why Jim Rogers remains bullish on China, citing the nation’s historical resilience and recurring periods of greatness.
-
What is the geopolitical significance of China and its economic impact on the world stage in 2023?
-
What are the implications of China’s control over rare earth metals and the potential consequences this may have for the Western world?
-
Rogers offers his perspective on the United States’ economic and geopolitical position, discussing its debt levels and the potential challenges it may face.
-
We talk about the opportunities in agriculture & commodities, as Rogers highlights the challenges and potential for growth in the sector.
-
Find out why silver is catching Jim Rogers’ attention as a potential investment alternative (compared to gold).
-
Get Jim Rogers’ take on cryptocurrencies and their role in the current financial landscape.
-
Discover how global currency dynamics are changing, and what it could mean for the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the future.
