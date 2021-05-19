Inflation apparently. Today's special's key ingredients are earnings from US retail heavyweights. Those earnings lifted fears that inflation was on the rise and the Fed might tighten sooner; best we sell equities then and a few bonds then. Oddly, the US Dollar fell overnight, having risen on the prospects of higher rates when the inflation special was the dish of the day. However, gold continues to joyously dance in the sun as the inflation hedge of choice after so long in the darkness, rising even when the inflation special is not on the menu.

Such is the state of play in the financial markets now, with conflicting themes and galactic bull runs sowing confusion and fear amongst the retail momentum-driven buy-everything mafia. The data calendar is light this week, with only the FOMC minutes to relieve the tedium this evening. With nothing material to sink their teeth into, I fully expect the headless chicken tail-chasing to continue, as will the desperate attempts to find news headlines to fit the price action.

Of course, Wall Street is not alone in this respect. Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, and to a lesser extent, Sydney, are all dominated by similar flows. Unsurprisingly, after Wall Street’s 5th handbrake turn in as many sessions, Tokyo is burning the drifting rubber and heading lower this morning as well. Thankfully, Seoul and Hong Kong are on holiday today, sparing investors there another day of elevated pulse rates.

Equities are not alone amongst asset classes in the tail-chasing stakes. Still, they do naturally attract much of the "newly democratised" 2020 class of empowered investors, who have only experienced bull markets and have very short spans of attention. (I blame the little portable devices they trade on for that, iPhones have turned our ability to think for ourselves into iMush) The only equivalent is the crypto-space, which runs on Elon Musk tweets and where a 30% correction is justified as "healthy" for a "newly mainstream" financial asset and "hedge" against currency debasement, inflation, .........insert investment thesis here.

Such markets can be fatiguing and are certainly fatiguing to write about without sounding like a broken record. (a sound reproduction and broadcast medium used to play music when I grew up Millennials. It came before compact discs and tapes. Oh, never mind...) I am experiencing a lot of Emperor’s New Clothes Deja-vu at the moment, as there appear to be many asset classes wearing little to no clothes. Parts of the equity market, and all of the crypto space, is looking like a Roman orgy.

From my perspective, the market's price action, especially in the equity space, indicates either the last rites of a massive bull market or a noisy consolidation before a new directional move higher. Readers will unsurprisingly know that I am in the former camp, and not the latter, as the risks of a material move higher in US longer-dated bond yields increase. That, I believe, will be the spark for a long-overdue correction lower by equity markets. I would emphasise correction, though, as the ocean of central bank money distorting asset prices will not go away, nor will the high global savings rate, and the global economy should continue to recover. Like MacArthur, asset price appreciation will return. I cannot see that changing until the world's major central banks taper and start hiking rates, although I am dreading the inevitable taper tantrum's scale when it finally occurs.

Returning to my beloved crypto-space, the governmental wolves are circling. Late yesterday in Asia, the PBOC issued a warning about a rebound in speculation in virtual currencies. China announced that financial and payment institutions are banned from pricing or conducting business in virtual currencies. The story did not get much traction overnight but seems to be picking up steam this morning. Recently, Square announced they would not be buying any more Bitcoin. Elon Musk has halted receiving payment in Bitcoins for his electric cars, powered by electricity made from coal and gas.

I am not sure what Jack and Elon know, but I believe the regulatory risk has ratcheted up tremendously since Colonial paid their ransom in Bitcoin. China's actions raise the mercury on that front, and the Colonial situation may finally spur the US into action. I suspect they will not be alone. Poking a sleeping bear with a stick may not elicit much response initially, but you had better be prepared to run fast when it fully wakes up.

As for Bitcoin, it has fallen 5.0% to $40,600.00 this morning, continuing a gruesome run lower over the past five sessions, and with the early April highs at $65,000.00 now a distant memory. The $40,000.00 level is looming as a critical make-or-break pivot level. The 200-day moving average is just below at $39,825.00 of US fiat currency. Failure may open the floodgates for a capitulation trade lower. The knucklebones on my charts suggest a fall to just below $30,000.00 is not out of the question.

The rest of the day's calendar features only Japan Industrial Production and British Inflation and PPI. Both will be of only passing interest as the street awaits the FOMC Minutes tonight. Any signs of dissent amongst the members on tapering schedules are likely negative for equities as the street is already suffering inflation wobbles today. Otherwise, the long week of flip-flopping back and forth trading is set to continue.

Equities in Asia follow the Wall Street retreat

Asian equities are lower today after Wall Street fell after deciding the theme of the day was inflation worries. The S&P 500 fell by 0.85%, the Nasdaq retreated by 0.56%, and the Dow Jones finished 0.78% lower. In Asia, futures on all three indices have continued falling, with all three down around 0.40%.

The tail-chasing retail mafia has sent the Nikkei 225 1.61% lower today, while Seoul and Hong Kong dodge the bullet by being closed for holidays. Reports that the European Parliament will freeze its investment agreement with China is weighing on Mainland equities. The Shanghai Composite is 0.50% lower, while the CSI 300 has edged 0.15% lower.

The rest of Asia is playing follow the leader, with Taipei falling 0.15%, partially supported by bargain hunters. Singapore has fallen by 0.50%, with Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta down 0.65%, while Bangkok and Manilla have eased 0.25% lower. Australia is enduring a torrid day after China signalled it would try to diversify iron ore sources overnight. Combined with a lower Wall Street and Westpac Consumer Confidence that missed severely, the ASX 200 and All Ordinaries have plummeted by 1.80%.

Early Europe is likely to follow Asia's lead today, absent any unexpected bullish headlines from the news tickers. The chop-fest price action will continue to turn day-traders inside out confuse longer-term investors for the rest of the week.

Currency markets remain steady after overnight Dollar retreat

Currency markets ignored the inflation histrionics of the equity space overnight and continue to do so in Asia today, content to keep on selling US Dollars. The move is ironic given that the higher inflation theme has been US Dollar supportive in recent times. The dollar index fell 0.45% to 89.80, where it remains in muted Asian trading.

With the technical charts behaving as expected in currency markets, it makes more sense to concentrate on that picture, rather than the overnight noise. In this respect, the dollar index fell through support at 90.00 and traced a double bottom at 89.70 out overnight. 89.70 to 90.00 should contain it in Asia today, although the bias is to a lower greenback which could test support at 89.20 by the week's end.

On that theme, EUR/USD and GBP/USD behaved precisely as expected, with both pairs rising overnight. EUR/USD rose 0.60% to 1.2220 and is expected to retest resistance at 1.2240, opening further gains to 1.2400. GBP/USD rose 0.40% to 1.4180, just ahead of resistance at 1.4240, after which further increases to 1.4400 are expected. Both currencies appear to be receiving post-Covid reopening premiums into their pricing. USD/JPY continued to grind lower to 108.90 but looks set to continue to be confined in a 108.50 to 109.50 range.

Risk appetite in the currency space lifted Asian currencies in overnight trading, and they are holding steady in Asia, helped by another neutral PBOC USD/CNY fix. As per yesterday's note, most of the volatility is occurring in the DM space with EM content to play a side-line role, content to wait for more clarity from the deafening noise in equity markets.

Oil suffers Iran's nerves

Oil markets powered higher yesterday, with Brent crude touching resistance at $70.00 a barrel. The rally suffered an abrupt U-turn after BBC Persia tweeted that progress had occurred on a US-Iran deal, with an announcement to happen today. The UN Russians denied the story, but the damage was done; Brent crude finishing 1.50% lower at $68.50 a barrel, and WTI closing 1.60% lower at $65.25 a barrel.

The negative tone has continued in Asia, with Brent crude and WTI falling another 0.90% to $67.65 and $64.70 a barrel, respectively. With the threat of Iranian production returning to international markets having been ignored in recent times, the price action suggests that the short-term speculative market has got itself excessively long and wrong near the top of the range. The price action in Asia indicates that markets remain nervously long and wrong, and that more downside pain is possible.

The failure again at $70.00 a barrel means this remains the critical barrier to further gains for Brent crude, although it should move quickly to $72.00 once broken. The overnight low at $67.30 is initial support, followed by $66.50 a barrel. WTI has resistance at $67.00 a barrel and support at the overnight low of $64.15, followed by the bottom of the channel at $63.80 a barrel.

The wide ranges overnight, and the speed of the retreat, suggests that short-term markets are vulnerable to further losses. If the BBC story is correct, oil prices could fall materially, and rapidly as speculative longs mass-capitulate in a disorderly manner. The underlying bullish case remains for oil, and for those brave enough, a disorderly retreat lower may be a fertile ground for bargain hunters with deep pockets.

Gold's rally shows signs of fatigue

Gold finished the overnight session slightly higher, rising just 0.15% to $1869.00 an ounce as US yields crept higher. Having probed the downside in Asia, it has moved back to unchanged. Notably, though, gold struggled to rally at all, even as the US Dollar retreated materially overnight. That suggests that upward momentum is waning in the shorter term.

Having rallied nearly $50 an ounce over the previous two sessions alone, gold's Relative Strength Index (RSI) has now moved into overbought territory. That suggests that gold will either trade sideways over the subsequent few sessions or retreat, easing the pressure on the technical indicator.

Having rallied a long way in a short time, a downward correction is more likely. Gold has resistance at $1875.00 an ounce, which opens a test of $1900.00 an ounce. Support is nearby at $1863.00 an ounce, after which; the chart picture shows a significant fall is possible to $1845.00 an ounce. That is a series of previous daily highs and the 200-DMA.

Gold's fate is likely to be decided by the behaviour of the US long-dated bond yields after the FOMC Minutes tonight.