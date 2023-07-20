Share:

Earnings continue to impress! To be fair - It was a LOW bar.

Regional banks offer shelter in what was a storm.

TSLA and NFLX both disappoint – both under pressure.

Airlines impress – Earnings UP, Service DOWN.

S&P Valuations continue to get stretched – do not get sucked in.

Try the Salmon in Lemon Dill.

Stocks continue to rally as ongoing better bank earnings and easing inflationary pressures overseas continue to fuel the advance. The Dow logged its 8th straight day of gains…taking it up 110 pts or 0.3% while the S&P rose 11 pts or 0.25%, the Nasdaq continues to build on its outperformance – rising 4 pts, the Russell added 9 pts or 0.5% leaving the Transports the day’s winner – gaining 128 pts or 0.8%. On a side note – it was the defensive sectors that led the market higher…Utilities & Consumer Staples up 1% while Real Estate gained 1.1%.

The big banks continued to impress with the exception of Goldman - which should not have been a surprise (it was well telegraphed)– qrtly profits were down 60% y/y - yet the stock did rally 1% after CEO Davey Solomon got on the call to reassure investors that HE managed to do an outstanding job!

“Global banking and markets delivered solid returns in an environment with cyclically low activity levels, and we remained #1 in completed M&A – a testament to our world class client franchise.”

Street analysts weren’t so impressed – but none of them took a shot at Davey….they all played nice in the sandbox – saying that the report was very ‘noisy’ – citing a low bar heading into the quarter, write offs from their Marcus Loan Portfolio, the sale (and losses associated with) Greensky Funding, and ‘impairments’ related to their CRE loan portfolio….(Impairments always sounds better than Losses – no?)

In any event – GS has been the sector underperformer all year…. down 1% while its competitors enjoy double digit gains…. Jeffries +12% ytd, MS +10% ytd, Daiwa +26% ytd, JPM +15% ytd…. I don’t include BAC, C or WFC in this group – because they have a much bigger retail presence than GS does.

But the group that really impressed were the REGIONAL banks…. (Like I had suggested they might) …. The regionals surprised analysts and investors as they reported better bottom lines and that deposits have stabilized – easing investor concerns about continuing outflows that would make it more difficult for small business and consumers to get loans. The KRE – S&P Regional Banking ETF rose 3.1%. Individual names performed even better - USB +6%, MTB +2%, FRCB + 5.8%, WAL (another favorite) +7%, KEY +6%, NYCB +1.5%.

Recall that analysts had prepared investors to brace for an initial decline in y/y earnings of as much as 9%, which got revised to 7% and now it appears as if it will be less than 6% - recall last week, I said that I thought – by the time this is over – we will see earnings decline by about 4% y/y…. but we still have about 3 weeks to go.

In the economic data column – Housing Starts fell by 8% - better than the expected -9.3% while Building Permits fell by 3.7% vs. the expected rise of +0.2%. Eco data today includes Existing Home Sales m/m and the expectation is for that to decline by 2.1% (I think it could be worse) along the Philly Fed index of -10, while we also get the usual Thursday data points….Initial jobless claims and cont. claims which are not expected to surprise.

After the bell last night – we heard from TSLA and NFLX – two of this year’s better performers. (TSLA +136%, NFLX +66%) and while both beat on the bottom lines – there was a mixed bag of data points….TSLA traded down 20 pts after they announced that margins are under pressure as they cut prices to maintain market share….Margins came in at 18.1% down from 25%, in addition they are pouring money into their new cybertruck along with DOJO – an inhouse supercomputer all while they will see a production slowdown this quarter….Lonnie got on the call to remind investors that this is just a bump in the road and that he expects it to be worth 10x’s as much in the years ahead. This morning it is trading down 8 pts at $282.90. NFLX – subscriber base grew by 8%, sales grew by 2.7% (below estimates) and 3rd qtr. revenue projections fell short of estimates…. investors were not impressed…. this morning it is quoted down 32 pts at $445.25/$445.50.

In addition, we heard from UAL, and they killed it….and the stock is trading up 3% on top of the 45% surge this year. DAL and AAL are also both up +45% ytd – we heard from DAL 2 weeks ago and today we’ll get AAL. This is as the airline industry has performed horribly (as a service). Cancelled/delayed flights, lack of pilots and flight attendants…but HIGHER prices, smaller planes and a lower number of available flights here at home is complemented by a surge in int’l travel. The JETS ETF is up 28% ytd.

Earnings today include JNJ, TFC, ABT, NEM & TRV along with a half dozen more.

JNJ beats on both the top and bottom lines…stock is trading up 1%.

US futures are mixed - Dow futures +30, S&P’s down 7, the Nasdaq -125 and the Russell is +6. Keep your eyes on YELL and UPS - both are in a battle with the Teamster’s union over contract negotiations, higher wages, better working conditions, pension contributions etc. While some are betting that they won’t strike – everyone needs a Plan B. Should the teamsters decide to strike – get ready for supply chain disruptions again. Many customers have been making alternative plans for shipping, but even those choices cannot digest the need -expect shipping prices to surge – Capisce? So now you’ve got continued upward pressure (sticky inflation) on wages (and benefits – that cost money) and a shipping disaster. Toss in the ongoing strike in Hollywood and the Hotel industry and you can see where this is going…. So, before you assume the FED is done – you might want to reconsider. I am still in the camp that they hike next week and in September.

European markets are up……small but up. Investors there are digesting the latest macro data points as well as earnings. The BoE is due to meet next week, and they are expected to raise rates by 50 bps.

The 10 yr. treasury is yielding 3.74%, while the 2 yr. is yielding 4.75%. Shorter duration 3 month and 6-month bills are yielding 5.44% and 5.49%.

Oil did trade up to $77 yesterday and closed the day at $75.35 on a smaller than expected decline in US inventories and talk of ‘weaker demand’ caused trader types to lock in profits after the latest surge higher. This morning we are up small – but remain hugging the trendline….at $75.60. We will remain in the $73.50/$80 trading range.

The dollar index has taken back 100 and this morning is trading at 100.18.

The BCOM (Bloomberg Commodity Index) is up nearly 7% over the past 2 weeks – this as the dollar weakened (going from 103.89 to 99.85 – a 3.7% decline) ….and that suggests upward pressure on the complex. Remember – this index includes – Gold, silver, oil, wheat, soybeans, sugar, coffee, corn, nickel, lead, cattle and live hogs. And do not discount the upward pressure on wheat and corn due to the ongoing war in Ukraine – considered the breadbasket of Europe.

Gold – Yes, that is up too and up strongly. Gold is up 4.3% over the past two weeks and is now trading up through all 3 trendlines at $2,022/oz putting us back in the $2000/$2100 trading range.

The S&P ended the day at 4565 – up 11 pts….…. In what feels like a ‘blow off’ top….investors getting in to just get in and the ones that go all in at the top will be the ones that regret it… having missed the rally because they got out and waited for the Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs decline – which never came. Remember those calls for S&P 3000? 3400? Which is why I say – have a plan and stick to it. This in and out is fruitless and costly. Trading is one thing, but investing is another. We are now 6% above the short term trendline….at 4311….so the slightest bit of negative news could see the S&P pull back quickly….- more positive news could see us attempt to push higher, but my sense is that it feels tired…..the best we can hope for – is for the markets to tread water until valuation catch up to prices….

The S&P is now trading at 20 x’s 2023 earnings of $224/sh for the S&P – and 19 x’s 2024 earnings of $240/sh…..I think it is a bit rich which is why I am not chasing anything….which doesn’t mean there isn’t any opportunity – there is – Interesting that we saw money moving into those 3 defensive sectors yesterday – 3 sectors that have underperformed this year….Utilities -6% ytd, Consumer Staples flat and Real Estate up 4%.

Salmon in a lemon dill sauce

Here is a great Salmon Filet dish. It is easy to make, and you can eat it either right out of the oven or serve it room temp at a Sunday brunch –

For this you need: 1 ½ cup of mayo, ½ c prepared mustard-not yellow preferably a brown mustard, I tsp lemon juice, 2 tsps. prepared horseradish, 2 cloves garlic, ¼ cup Fresh dill—must be fresh, S&P to taste, 2-pound salmon fillet.

Start by seasoning the filet with s&p. Set it aside.

In a bowl combine the mayo, mustard, lemon, horseradish, garlic, salt and pepper to taste and dill. Spread the dill/mayo sauce on the flesh side of the fish. Bake skin side down in a 350 oven for around 15 minutes or so - or until it reaches your desired wellness.