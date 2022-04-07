US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 99.665.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 97.45.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 145.22.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 54 ticks Higher and trading at 4489.25.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1930.70. Gold is 76 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. Conversely all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is fractionally Lower at this time. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/06/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/06/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD, Crude and Gold were all trading Higher and that does not bode well for an Upside Day, hence the Neutral bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Lower by 145 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we suggested that you can't rely on a recurring trend and assume that it will follow suit the next day. The trend was one day up, next day down and vice versa. Had we followed that train of thought we would have given the markets an Upside bias yesterday and that would have been wrong. Each and every day must be measured separately and unto itself. So, each day we look at market conditions as they are, the current trend and what our rules of market correlation tell us. Today we have Unemployment Claims, an FOMC member speaking as well as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen so perhaps this might change direction. But as in all things, only time will tell....