For the trend trader who was overall bullish after we pushed back higher past 3900 from the last pullback, disappointment prevails. From a couple of days ago, the markets have wanted to align with the overall global markets which had sold off earlier in the week into US premarket and it was based entirely of comments from Guo Shuqing, China's top banking regulator who stated that he was very worried about risks from bubbles in global financial markets. Guo said bubbles in U.S. and European markets could burst because their rallies are heading in the opposite direction of their underlying economies and will have to face corrections "sooner or later" which undercut whatever momentum we had gathered into the open earlier today.

The indices given the aversion to push above 3900, now have an established countertrend, which in my opinion needs validation as the situation in the US, while appearing a bit different from a lot of the global markets who are still compensating with partial open economies resulting from ineffective vaccine availability and deployment related to the pandemic. The recent updates with J&J vaccine production and rollout and POTUS push to use the Defense Act to step up production appears promising. However, while the overnight participation in the US futures remains mixed finding resistance above 3820 and support below 3777, it leads me to believe that we may continue our price chiseling lower as the US RTH session unravels. Here is our most probable trade ideas for the index futures, trade them cautiously while recognizing that we are merely measuring it in line with yesterday's overall trend.

Trade idea

