Coach covers SPX Silver and Yields. Mike covers sweeps and stock picking.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0850 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to fresh daily highs near 1.0850 in the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that job openings declined sharply in July, causing the US Dollar to weaken and helping the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600 on renewed USD weakness
Following a bearish action in the European session, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2600. A bigger-than-forecast decline in job openings in July triggered a US Dollar selloff and provided a boost to the pair.
Gold advances to multi-week highs above $1,930 Premium
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,930 for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday. Following the lower-than-expected JOLTS Job Openings reading for July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield dropped below 4.2% and helped XAU/USD push higher.
XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
NIO stock price dips 7% on Q2 consensus miss
Nio (NIO) stock fell further in the late premarket on Tuesday following poor results in its second quarter, which ended on June 30. NIO stock is down 7% at $10.24.