Join Luca Santos, a seasoned Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities, as he dives into the anticipated release of Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from key economies - the US, France, Germany, UK and the Eurozone. In this insightful video, Luca expertly deciphers the potential implications of these PMI figures on the ever-volatile USD dollar.
As the financial markets eagerly await these crucial economic indicators, Luca Santos takes you through an in-depth analysis of how the PMI data could sway the direction of the USD dollar and influence trading strategies. With his wealth of experience and keen eye for market trends, Luca shares his perspectives on the intricate connections between PMI readings and currency valuations.
In this video, you'll gain valuable insights into:
- The significance of PMI data as a leading economic indicator.
- How the PMI figures reflect the health of the manufacturing and services sectors.
- Potential market reactions based on different PMI outcome scenarios.
- The interplay between PMI data and the broader economic landscape.
- Key levels and trends to watch for in the USD dollar charts.
Whether you're a seasoned trader or just beginning your journey into the world of financial markets, Luca's clear and concise breakdown of the upcoming PMI data and its potential impact on the USD dollar will provide you with a solid foundation for making informed trading decisions.
Stay ahead of the market moves and enhance your trading skills with Luca Santos' expert analysis. Don't miss out on this must-watch video that could shape your trading strategy for the weeks to come.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 after disappointing German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0850. The data from Germany and the EU showed that Services PMI fell into contraction territory below 50 in August, weighing heavily on the Euro. Focus shifts to US PMI readings.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 on dismal UK PMI
GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped below 50 in August, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. Markets await US PMI surveys.
Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar
Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ethereum Cancun upgrade
Optimism is one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions. Whales or large wallet investors in the ecosystem are accumulating OP, the native governance token of the project since the last week of May 2023.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Manufacturing survey expected to stay below 50 in August
Business activity in the US private sector, as measured by the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) through a monthly survey, will see the release of the August preliminary estimates of Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI on Wednesday.