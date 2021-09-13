S&P 500 is on course to rise after five straight days of declines. Today, it does appear that the bulls still have a little more in their arsenal than the bears although nothing is ever verifiable in an overnight session which has always lacked the level of participation that one would find during regular trading hours in the US markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged up to 1.334% from 1.340% on Friday. The current level of yields is signaling that bond investors continue to see higher inflation levels as transitory despite what comes out tomorrow by way of the CPI numbers. Would a crazy CPI reading change things and cause the Feds to hasten their taper decision? I guess we should know in a little more than 24 hours. Overnight inventory does not appear to be net long despite the grind higher and at the time of this initial writing [7;45 am], futures appear to have gapped up about 23 odd-points from Fridays’ settlement and therefore gap rules will apply.
Possible scenarios and thoughts for intraday trade positioning:
-
While we lean toward the short side of participation today as 5 consistent down days usually do not reverse magically higher for lack of news. There is some short covering in progress which could be triggering the early move higher this morning.
-
The long trade if viewed purely as a support measurement could’ve been of “buying the dip” on Friday. However, ideal long trade positioning for today leans on long between 4458~4465 with a hard stop at 4452.75 and a profit target of 4484. Not much in terms of range but it is meant for profit taking before the shorts begin kicking in as we have seen in the last 5 consecutive trading sessions.
-
Safely positioned shorts would originate around 4497.75 to 4488.25 with a stop at 4511.50. If we squeeze higher, there will be no more shorting this market till next week or at least until after FOMC.
-
The market is trying to balance after Fridays’ continued selloff so expect some volatility into the open if you are expecting a price resurrection. There is a current imbalance and if we move above 4511.50, it is advised that short-term participants move beyond the short-term trend lower.
Key Levels to factor for the intraday price movement.
TPO mapping
