USD/JPY Current price: 107.70
- Tokyo inflation remained subdued in June, housing starts collapsed in May.
- USD/JPY sellers to re-take control if the price pierces the 107.50 support.
The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 107.70 price zone, marginally lower for the day, as market players entered wait-and-see mode ahead of the G-20 summit and the Trump-Xi Jinping meeting. Hopes that the two countries may reach a trade deal as soon as the weekend are quite a few, benefiting safe-haven assets. Japan released overnight Tokyo June inflation, which came in at 1.1% YoY, matching the previous reading but below expected. Core inflation came in at 0.8% as expected. Also, Housing Starts collapsed by 8.7% in May, while Construction Orders decreased 16.9%. Preliminary Industrial Production decreased by less-than-anticipated in May, down by 1.8% when compared to a year earlier. Monthly basis, it rose by 2.3%. The US will release later today May PCE inflation, seen steady at 1.5%, and the final version of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, expected to be upwardly revised to 98.0 from 97.9.
Is the last trading day of the first half of the year, so volatile and unexpected moved ahead of sessions’ close could take place. Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair is just below the 50% retracement of its latest daily slump at 107.70. In the 4 hours chart, the pair bounced from a still bullish 20 SMA, holding a handful of pips above it, after failing to surpass the 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator keeps heading south within positive levels while the RSI consolidates around 52, indicating increasing pressure but also limited selling interest. A steeper decline could take place if the pair losses the 107.50 level, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned slide.
Support levels: 107.50 107.10 106.75
Resistance levels: 107.95 108.20 108.65
