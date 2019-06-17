USD/JPY Current price: 108.56

The dollar consolidates its gains against most rival, and scarce data exacerbates the quietness.

USD/JPY bullish above 108.90, bearish below 108.10.

The week starts in slow-motion with majors consolidating and the greenback holding onto its recent gains. The USD/JPY pair hovers around the 108.60 Fibonacci level, which capped the upside for the past two weeks, with spikes beyond it having been quickly reversed. Equities trade in the green in Asia and Europe, although movements are being restricted by the absence of relevant news, and a wait-and-see stance ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next Wednesday. Government bond yields are marginally lower when compared to Friday's closing levels, amid the prevailing cautious mood.

There were no macroeconomic releases in Japan, and the US will offer just minor data, hardly enough to trigger some action, as the country will publish the June NY Empire State Manufacturing Index and the NAHB Housing Market Index for the same month. The USD/JPY pair continues consolidating in search of a catalyst. The US Federal Reserve announcement may well be it, particularly if the central bank offers a more hawkish stance. Market players have been pricing in a rate cut, but the latest consumer-related data suggest that the economy remains resilient enough for policymakers to take some time before acting. A rate cut is now at doubt, and Fed's officials are expected to shed some light over the issue this week.

From a technical point of view, the pair is short-term neutral, as, in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators remain horizontal just above their mid-lines. In the mentioned chart, the price is above an also directionless 20 SMA, while the 100 SMA heads lower a handful of pips above the current price. The next Fibonacci resistance comes at 108.90, the 50% retracement of the 109.90/107.81 decline, with gains beyond it opening doors for a steeper recovery. Below 108.10, on the other hand, the risk turns south toward 107.81, this month low.

Support levels: 108.10 107.80 107.55

Resistance levels: 108.90 109.20 109.50

