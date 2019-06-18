USD/JPY Current price: 108.27
- US Treasury yields hit fresh multi-month lows post-Draghi´s easing message.
- The main focus is the Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair trades lower in range early in the European session, weighed by US Treasury yields, now at fresh multi-month lows after ECB's Draghi opened the door for possible rate cuts in the EU. Speaking in a central bank forum, the ECB's head said that interest rate cuts are within the central bank's tools, adding that additional stimulus would be required if the outlook doesn't improve. Equities reacted positively to the headlines, cheering cheaper money, although Draghi also said that risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside, giving a push to safe-haven Yen. Japan didn't publish relevant macroeconomic data so far this week, which keeps the pair confined to familiar levels, alongside dollar's broad strength. The US session has little to offer today, as the country will only publish Housing Starts and Building Permits for May, both seen down when compared to the previous month. The market's attention is centered on the Fed's monetary policy decision that will take place on Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair trades around 108.30, the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily slump, with an increased risk of breaking lower, moreover considering that it has been unable to advance beyond the 38.2% retracement of the same decline for over two weeks. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is trading below its 20 SMA, which remains directionless, while technical indicators also lack directional strength, the Momentum stuck to its 100 level but the RSI at around 41, skewing the risk to the downside. The main support is 107.81, this month low. It seems unlikely that the pair could make a relevant breakout ahead of the Fed's announcement, yet considering large stops are probably accumulated below the figure, the decline could catch momentum if the price loses the mentioned support. The upside potential remains limited by the 108.60 price zone, with a break above 108.90 needed to revert the negative outlook, at least short-term.
Support levels: 108.10 107.80 107.55
Resistance levels: 108.60 108.90 109.20
