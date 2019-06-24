USD/JPY Current Price: 107.42

The Japanese Leading Economic Index rebounded in April to 95.9.

USD/JPY limited by a strong static resistance at around 107.70.

The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher daily basis, although the action is limited across the FX board. The pair trades at around 107.40, stuck to the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump, with the greenback still the weakest currency around. Asian equities are trading with modest gains, although European indexes hover in the red. US Treasury yields are trading marginally lower amid persistent tensions between the US and Iran, limiting the bullish potential of the pair.

Japan released overnight the final version of April's Leading Economic Index, which resulted at 95.9, better than the 95.5 forecasted. The Coincident Index for the same month came in at 102.1, also surpassing the market's prevision. The US macroeconomic calendar includes the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, both seen improving from their previous monthly readings.

The short-term picture skews the risk toward the downside, given that, in the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading sharply lower above the current level, converging with the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline at around 107.70, reinforcing the static resistance level. The Momentum indicator advances within negative territory, but the RSI indicator remains directionless at around 38. The dollar has little chances of resuming its advance, while the Yen will appreciate only if risk aversion prevails. Overall, the pair is expected to keep ranging throughout the day.

Support levels: 107.00 106.65 106.30

Resistance levels: 107.70 107.95 108.20

