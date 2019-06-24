USD/JPY Current Price: 107.42
- The Japanese Leading Economic Index rebounded in April to 95.9.
- USD/JPY limited by a strong static resistance at around 107.70.
The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher daily basis, although the action is limited across the FX board. The pair trades at around 107.40, stuck to the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump, with the greenback still the weakest currency around. Asian equities are trading with modest gains, although European indexes hover in the red. US Treasury yields are trading marginally lower amid persistent tensions between the US and Iran, limiting the bullish potential of the pair.
Japan released overnight the final version of April's Leading Economic Index, which resulted at 95.9, better than the 95.5 forecasted. The Coincident Index for the same month came in at 102.1, also surpassing the market's prevision. The US macroeconomic calendar includes the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, both seen improving from their previous monthly readings.
The short-term picture skews the risk toward the downside, given that, in the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading sharply lower above the current level, converging with the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline at around 107.70, reinforcing the static resistance level. The Momentum indicator advances within negative territory, but the RSI indicator remains directionless at around 38. The dollar has little chances of resuming its advance, while the Yen will appreciate only if risk aversion prevails. Overall, the pair is expected to keep ranging throughout the day.
Support levels: 107.00 106.65 106.30
Resistance levels: 107.70 107.95 108.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD corrects sharply from monthly highs, UK politics eyed
The GBP/USD pair pulled back sharply from one-month highs near 1.2770 region and now trades below 1.2750 amid a tepid USD recovery while the focus remains on the UK political scenario amid lack of fresh fundamental drivers.
USD/JPY: dull start to the week, risk skewed to the downside
The Japanese Leading Economic Index rebounded in April to 95.9. USD/JPY limited by a strong static resistance at around 107.70.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1400 mark, below multi-year tops
Gold held steady above the key $1400 psychological mark and was seen consolidating the recent strong gains to multi-year tops.