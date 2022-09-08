For the last couple of months, EUR has maintained a prominent position in the currency weakness log. The uncertainties and high energy costs arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine have contributed significantly to the loss in weight of the euro as a currency. As we expect the ECB rate hike in the coming days, we also believe that the euro strength may remain unaffected due to the rising rate of inflation.
Conversely, the Canadian dollar has remained relatively strong over the months. The Canadian dollar has benefitted immensely from the high cost of crude, and as the BoC raises its rate to 3.25%, the currency is most likely to appreciate.
Technical Analysis
From the weekly timeframe, EURCAD is primarily on a downtrend, supported by the strength and weakness of CAD and EUR. We also see a classic divergence in the Money Flow Index (MFI). The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical indicator that measures how money flows into and out of a security over a specified period. The MFI is an indicator that combines momentum and volume with an RSI formula. With a classic divergence, the MFI indicates a reduced volume as price trends downwards.
On a daily timeframe, We use the Sentiment Zone Oscillator to determine price position. From the chart, we see the Oscillator hover around the lower band. Accordingly, the price of any asset appreciates when the oscillator reaches the lower band and depreciates when it trades to the upper band.
To determine entry, we drop lower to the 4H timeframe. Generally, we observed that Euro (EUR) paired with the Canadian dollar (CAD) is trading at a psychological level of 1.3100. We expect the pair to initiate a new trajectory either to a lower level as the EUR weakens further or a new high if the Canadian dollar weakens despite the rate hike.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6750 on dismal Australian data
AUD/USD is trading with heavy losses below 0.6750 in Asia, as bulls have thrown in the towel following a key correction. A big miss on the Australian trade surplus is adding to the weight on the AUD. The US dollar is recovering ahead of Powell's speech. RBA's Lowe eyed as well.
EUR/USD clings to mild losses near parity as ECB hawks, Fed’s Powell flex muscles
EUR/USD portrays the typical pre-event anxiety as it takes rounds to 0.9990-1.000 during early Thursday morning in Europe. Also keeping pair traders on the edge is the mixed nature of the latest risk catalysts and sluggish yields of late.
Gold oscillates below $1,720 as investors await Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price is displaying a time-based correction after sensing exhaustion at around $1,720.00 in the Asian session. Earlier, the precious metal witnessed a decent rally after sustaining above the psychological support of $1,700.00.
Bitcoin capitulates for the sixth time in 12 years as its price hits $18,700
No matter how often you hear it, the fact that Bitcoin, which once used to be worth around $67,655, has been struggling to breach the $25,000 mark for three months will always be surprising. But after the events of June, the ensuing fluctuations and recent dips have dragged the king coin down to its former lows.
ECB Preview: Will tough times call for tough measures? Premium
After raising interest rates for the first time in over a decade in July, the European Central Bank (ECB) is set for another rate increase this Thursday. Markets are wagering a 75 bps rate hike amid surging energy costs.