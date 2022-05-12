European equity markets ended the day in the red as Wall Street recovers earlier losses to trade a little mixed.

We're continuing to see these wild swings in the markets which in many ways sums up the mood at the moment. On the one hand, investors must be looking at the current levels with plenty of temptation given how far equity markets have fallen. On the other, inflation remains a massive problem and the data continues to feed those fears.

The data on Wednesday was really disappointing. We've known the peak was coming but investors needed more than confirmation of that. They needed reassuring that not only was it decelerating, but doing so significantly thanks largely to base effects. And it's safe to say, they were not particularly reassured.

UK economy pays the price for the cost-of-living crisis

In the UK, we're seeing the impact of those price pressures on the overall economy, with data this morning confirming a contraction in March. In the quarter as a whole, the economy still grew by 0.8% but that could be the last quarter of growth for a while. The cost-of-living crisis has arrived and a surge in energy prices in April will no doubt take its toll in the current quarter as households tighten the purse strings.

Oil consolidation continues

Oil prices recovered strongly on Wednesday and they're making small gains again today as the EU continues to work towards a Russian oil embargo. The market remains extremely volatile but ultimately range-bound, as it has for most of the last couple of months.

We've seen more big moves in the natural gas market as a result of the force majeure at one of the two gas transit terminals between Russia and Ukraine. At a time when energy is already extremely expensive and being weaponised, the move could threaten flows to Europe and drive prices even higher. Thankfully, it's coming at a time when Europe is increasing LNG purchases and demand isn't as high. Similar issues later in the year could have a far greater impact.

USD weighs on gold

Gold is slipping once more, pressured by the dollar even as US yields continue to drift lower. The yellow metal has well and truly fallen out of favour recently, despite the risk environment being primed for safe-haven assets. It's easy to forget though that the price is already extremely high and interest rates are rising at the most aggressive rate in decades. And that could accelerate further if the inflation data doesn't improve.

An encouraging rebound

Bitcoin has recovered earlier losses to trade a little higher on the day but remains below $30,000. This is a huge level for bitcoin and the break of it could spell trouble in the near term. There isn't much support before $20,000 given how little time it has spent in the $20,000-30,000 zone. There may well have been a sentiment spillover from the Terra debacle at a time when traders may already have been very nervous. Some may be encouraged by today's rebound but it's a long way back and broader market sentiment may not be on its side.