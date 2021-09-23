9/22 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 13 handle gap up and then traded another 10 handles higher into a 9:38 AM high. From that high, the S&P had a brief 9 handle pullback into a 9:44 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 42 handles into an 11:51 AM high. From that high, the S&P gradually eroded 13 handles into the FOMC announcement at 1:59 PM. From that low, the S&P had a quick 21 handle rally into a 2:17 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P had a sharp drop of 30 handles into a 2;51 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into a 3:22 PM high. From that high, the S&P dropped 21 handles into the close.
9//22 - The major indices had a strong up day with the following closes: The DJIA + 338.48, the S&P 500 Index + 41.45, and the Nasdaq Composite + 150.45.
Looking ahead – Wednesday was a strong up day with the S&P taking out Tuesday’s high. This indicates a probable upward bias for the next 1 - 2 days. If this is correct and the S&P rallies into Friday’s close, this could be a good set up for a high on Monday, with Mercury turning Retrograde over the weekend.
The NOW Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. A. 9/24 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, Wheat.
B. 10/01 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.
Stock market key dates
Fibonacci – 9/25.
Astro – 9/27, 10/1 AC.
Support - 4395 Resistance – 4425, 4445.
Support - 4395 Resistance – 4425, 4445.
Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1700 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is extending the bounce above 1.1700, shrugging off the downbeat German and Eurozone PMIs. The US dollar retreats in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed and amid an upbeat market mood on the Evergrande optimism. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints.
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.