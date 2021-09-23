9/22 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 13 handle gap up and then traded another 10 handles higher into a 9:38 AM high. From that high, the S&P had a brief 9 handle pullback into a 9:44 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 42 handles into an 11:51 AM high. From that high, the S&P gradually eroded 13 handles into the FOMC announcement at 1:59 PM. From that low, the S&P had a quick 21 handle rally into a 2:17 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P had a sharp drop of 30 handles into a 2;51 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into a 3:22 PM high. From that high, the S&P dropped 21 handles into the close.

9//22 - The major indices had a strong up day with the following closes: The DJIA + 338.48, the S&P 500 Index + 41.45, and the Nasdaq Composite + 150.45.

Looking ahead – Wednesday was a strong up day with the S&P taking out Tuesday’s high. This indicates a probable upward bias for the next 1 - 2 days. If this is correct and the S&P rallies into Friday’s close, this could be a good set up for a high on Monday, with Mercury turning Retrograde over the weekend.

The NOW Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. A. 9/24 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, Wheat.

B. 10/01 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 9/25.

Astro – 9/27, 10/1 AC.

Support - 4395 Resistance – 4425, 4445.

​​​Support - 4395 Resistance – 4425, 4445.





Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.



