Our bespoke system highlights a sell setup in crude close to current levels (selling at 79.31-79.19).
This is a critical junction for Crude Oil. The system highlights weekly close below 79.19 as negative for the medium-term bias. This would indicate that the selloff continues for the coming days and weeks.
From a technical perspective, we look to be forming a Butterfly pattern with the completion, and target level, at 67.13. With a stop placed above 81.51, this offers a risk/reward setup of approximately 5.2R.
Crude Oil 8-hour
