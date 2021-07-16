In this 17 minute video we examine a series of factors relating to gold.
Firstly, we look at the long-term support and resistance channels and identify significant targets in terms of price.
We use our proprietary timing system to show you some key turning points that are coming up within the next few weeks. We also examine what might happen in this period.
You will also learn how this relates to the seasonality of gold and how significant opportunities are about to unfold.
Finally, we also take a look at the Commitment of Traders Data (CoT) which is very revealing. We also use this to reveal critical buying and selling targets in order to identify when a significant bull market may take place in this precious metal.
