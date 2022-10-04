Global stock markets have been in major turmoil, and in times like these, it is normal for investors to start sitting on the side-lines and wait for the right opportunity. When global stock markets fall, like the way they are falling these days, it is always difficult for investors and traders to pinpoint where the exact bottom will be, and this creates two issues for them.

Firstly, they can be sitting on the side-lines for far too long, waiting for the right entry. Secondly, they may begin to call bottom every time the global stock market bounces from its lows of the year like the one we saw last week. However, some smart investors take this opportunity to find the next trade for them, and they know that the best dividend for their hard work may not be in the area where they have been looking for.

The answer is mostly in the alternative asset class group, and this is the reason that when there is a bear market, investors look at more tangible assets to most speculative assets where the risk-to-reward ratio matches their profile.

The use of conventional assets such as stocks and bonds is not required for one to amass wealth via the practice of alternative investing, which is advantageous for both individual and institutional investors. The majority of people's minds automatically go to real estate investing when you mention alternative investments. However, you may diversify and broaden the scope of your portfolio by investing in a variety of other assets, like fine wine.

The most common forms of alternative investments are investing in art and wine. However, over the past decade or so, we have also seen ever-increasing interest in cryptocurrencies, crowdfunding platforms, and peer-to-peer lending. As mentioned earlier, for investors who are putting their money in alternative assets, there are two major fundamentals behind them. First, they want to see what kind of return they are going to get out of it. Secondly, it is about status, and that is owning something that is unique, that is only one of its kind, or something which is immensely in limited quantity.

It is in this vein it is important to mention the popularity of the Bohemian crystal sculptures. Just like every painting, the value of any sculpture is tied to the artist behind it. Vlastimil Beránek, the artist behind Bohemian crystal, comes from a well-known family of glassmakers connected with the Škrdlovice glassworks in the Bohemian-Moravian Highlands. His grandfather came from Polevsko, however, an important area of glass production in northern Bohemia, where the knowledge of skilled Czech and German glassmakers had blended for centuries. Vlastimil Beránek came into contact with mould-melted glass sculptures at the school workshop, where students helped realize Stanislav Libenský's sculptures. After work, they could model their own pieces, and there Vlastimil designed his first two-piece sculpture. His works were magnificently presented in 2017 in the first underwater exhibition of mould melted glass sculptures in Punta Negra in Majorca. Beraneks sculptures are considered the most unique from Bohemia. No wonder his sculptures were selected to represent Czech art on Czech republic pavilion during world Expo 2020 Dubai Exhibition.

The value of art or sculpture also soars based on buyers who are purchasing them. Hence, investors who are looking to invest in an alternative asset space with some unique assets look very closely at who has owned those masterpieces before. Vlastimil Beránek's pieces are in the private collections of rulers of countries from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi. Buyers for his sculptures have also bought and shown interest from Dubai and ultra-high-net-worth individuals from the US and Asia. Buyers who have bought the artist's sculptures invested money as they believe they represent two things: investment opportunity and high aesthetical value.

There is steady progress in the rising value of the sculptures. 66 cm diameter sculpture which regularly sells now for 500 000 Euro at the bare minimum, could be bought for less than 80,000 Euros back in 2008. The sculptures are present in Cafesian art centre Yerevan, Fords Collection and imagine museum Florida.

With the global stock market fighting with soaring inflation concerns and mistakes made by central banks, including the Fed, alternative asset classes are likely to catch the eye of smart money, and Bohenmiam sculptures do represent a stable track record of paying healthy dividends.