EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields
EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US retail sales. US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD advances above 1.41 after upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.41 after the UK reported a low unemployment rate of 4.7% and a sharp 92.6K fall in jobless claims. Wages are higher as well. Earlier, sterling suffered from the reopening delay and Brexit uncertainty. The BOE's Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come
Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close a critical resistance level. However, this upswing needs confirmation.
US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to contract modestly in May. The US Census Bureau will release the May Retail Sales report on Tuesday, June 15. After staying unchanged at $619.9 billion in April, Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.4% on a monthly basis.