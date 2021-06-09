Yesterday’s price action during the RTH was the typical day when algo based trade systems shake out retail traders by grabbing stop losses lower and just treading higher back into trend. As a retail trader, the best game plan now that we have the luxury of the micros is to trade them with manageable lot sizes and keep stops wide enough where it becomes unbreakable by algo sniffing. If you are an observer of value in this type of brief read that we put out each day, you wouldn’t pay too much attention to noise and would more than likely merely rejoin the trend in the event you happened to be stopped out by such algorithmic trading. A stop is meant for protection as intraday liquidation breaks triggered by such computer based systems which are reactive, can otherwise blow your account up rather quickly. In the economic calendar, it is a day for Crude Oil traders with the 10.30 am inventory report which today is preceded by the Final Wholesale inventory m/m figures at 10:30 am and the 30-Year bond auction at 1 pm. Value remains intact and grinding higher today is entirely possible. We had the fewest contracts [105] traded at the ON low yesterday below 4223 and the most at 4228 and it gets thinner as we go higher in the premarket. Take a look at the TPO chart below. The Russell, [risk-on or wildcard index whatever name you wish to annotate here], remains resilient and likely to test higher.

Possible scenarios

The ideal intraday pullback trade would likely focus on the Fib halfback at 4218.75 with a stop just above yesterday’s RTH low [conservative] targeting 4240.

Buyers need to protect 4215.75 today for us to avoid range bound conditions for the balance of the week.

If we do grind higher, look for profit taking between 4242.25 and 4248.50. Support at 4206.75 is a “must hold” for today.

Key Levels to factor for the intraday price movement

TPO chart