American FX Outlook: Wall Street set to open at record highs, Dollar's supportive

Main market focus

Macroeconomic data finally appeared this Tuesday, in the form of Markit Purchasing Managers' indexes, but failed to trigger interesting movements, as a wait-and-see mode prevails ahead of ECB's monetary policy meeting and the announcement on Thursday.

Stocks, which led the way since last week, trade today in a quieter fashion, mostly due to Wall Street's negative close on Monday. Earning reports, generally upbeat in the US, keeping indexes near record highs, Wall Street poised to open higher, and at fresh record highs, having already reversed Monday's losses in futures' trading, which is dollar's supportive these days.

Much of stocks gains is based purely on hopes. Hopes the Fed will keep tightening, but not for much. Hopes that the upcoming Fed's head, nowadays Jerome Powell is the favorite, won't be more aggressive on monetary policy than Yellen. Hopes that the US tax reform is just around the corner. Overall, the base of the rally is quite fragile, despite the gains are not.

Upcoming key events

US October preliminary Markit Manufacturing PMI, expected at 53.5 from previous 53.1. Services PMI is expected at 55.6 from September final's 55.3. The latest Composite index was 54.8.

US Richmond Fed manufacturing index, forecasted at 17 from previous 19.

Stronger-than-expected US data will affect more weakened AUD and CAD, and probably have a lesser impact on the EUR and the Pound. The Japanese yen will react to the reaction, as the USD/JPY pair will move according to equities, and yields rather than on the outcome of the macroeconomic reports.

Majors' technical outlook

EUR/USD: Neutral-to-bearish. Chances turn towards the downside below 1.1720, but 1.1660 should be the lowest ahead of ECB.

GBP/USD: Neutral-to-bearish. Selling interest is strong around 1.3220/30. Bearish acceleration expected below 1.3145, a strong Fibonacci support.

AUD/USD: Bearish. Central banks' imbalances taking their toll on the pair, headed towards 0.7732, October low.

USD/JPY: Neutral-to-bullish. Still unable to regain the 114.00 mark, but quick recover from latest slide favors further gains ahead. 114.40 long-term strong resistance area.

Gold: Bearish. Early advance contained by key Fibonacci resistance maintains the risk towards the downside, eyeing 1,260.54, October low.

What happened?

Pretty much nothing so far on the day, with most majors within familiar ranges. Commodity-related currencies outstood amid persistent weakness, trading at fresh multi-week lows against the greenback. Gold trades lower, but oil trades higher daily basis, clearly suggesting that the movement in the mentioned currencies is not linked to them, but to US dollar and American equities strength.

Relevant economic events

October Markit preliminary PMIs showed that growth momentum remained strong at the beginning of Q4, according to the official report. The manufacturing sector was the best performer, beating market's estimates, whilst growth in the services sector contracted, with the indexes reaching two-month lows. The data left doors opened for the ECB to trim its bond-buying program.

US data will be critical as better-than-expected numbers will reinforce speculation that the Fed will maintain the hawkish stance, regardless soft inflation.

For the upcoming Asian session, the main event will be Australia quarterly inflation figures for Q3. Inflation is seen marginally higher from the previous readings. The RBA has maintained a wait-and-see stance and clearly indicated that tightening is not in policymakers' plans, which means it will take more than one strong inflation reading to make them change their minds. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair will react accordingly, surging on better-than-expected readings and probably falling on disappointing ones.