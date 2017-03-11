American FX Outlook: US labor market report is key market driver

What you need to know:

• US stocks and US Dollar fell after details of the Republican tax cut plan were revealed.

• US President Trump nominated Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chairman.

• The US October labor market report is in market focus with the private forerunner ADP labor market survey beating the forecast by 17.5% on the upside.

Friday’s market moving events

• The US NFP report is expected to see 312K new jobs added in the US economy in October after falling by 33K in September. The unemployment rate is seen steady at 4.2% while average hourly earnings are seen rising 0.3% m/m after 0.5% in September.

• Canadian unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 6.2% in October with employment rising 15K.

• US ISM in non-manufacturing is expected to decelerate to 58.5 in October.

• Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to o participate in moderated Q&A with Women in Housing and Finance, in Washington DC at 16:15 GMT.

• ECB’s executive board member Benoit Cœuré participates in a panel discussion "Economic Forum: The Global Financial Cycle – Causes, Consequences, and Policy Responses" in Washington DC at 20:15 GMT.

Major forex market movers

• The October NFP is the major FX market driver on Friday with three key elements to watch; total number of new jobs added, the unemployment rate and wage growth.

Earlier in Europe/Asia

• Caixin services PMI for October rose to 51.2 in October, picking up from September’s 21-month low, but was modest overall and remained weaker than the historical average.

• Austria’s ECB member Ewald Nowotny said it was right decision for ECB to prolong and cut QE to €30 billion since January.

• Bank of England's Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said there will be some pain from rate hike, but considers it modest. Investors should keep the scale of rate rise in context of Brexit and relative strength of the UK economy.

• The UK services PMI rose unexpectedly to 55.6 in October, the fastest pace of business activity growth for six months.

