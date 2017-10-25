American FX Outlook: US data strong, but currencies playing their own games

Main market focus

ECB's monetary policy decision. The euro area has released several relevant macroeconomic figures this week, but the EUR/USD pair remains attached to 1.1760, as investors are not willing to risk ahead of the Central Bank announcement on Thursday.

UK GDP better-than-expected. UK preliminary Q3 GDP estimates came better-than-expected, boosting the Pound to its highest in over a week. The absence of Brexit negotiation's headlines is adding to the bullish case of Pound.

US Treasury yields rallying to the highest since March, sending USD/JPY to its highest since July. Wall Street set to open little changed but at record highs.

Upcoming key events

US New Home Sales for September, are due to be released after Wall Street's opening. The housing sector has suffered from the hurricanes that hit the country back then, so a worse-than-expected reading shouldn't be a shock but indeed weigh on the USD. Housing data has been quite soft during the last few months, and while the market seems not taking that into account, as the Fed tends to overlook the sector, the fact is that the 2007 crisis was triggered by the housing sector. Long-term weakness should take its toll on the greenback.

The Bank of Canada will announce is monetary policy decision also during the US session. The Central Bank is largely expected to remain on hold after the surprise hike from a couple of months ago, amid softening inflation, and generally tepid macroeconomic data.

Majors' technical outlook

EUR/USD: Neutral. Market seems determinate to wait for the ECB.

GBP/USD: Bullish. 1.3220 is now a key support, with scope to extend advance up to 1.3336, this month high.

AUD/USD: Bearish as poor inflation data in Australia highlighted the imbalances between central banks.

USD/JPY: Bullish towards critical 114.40 region, where it topped in May and July.

Gold: Bearish on persistent strength in high-yielding assets, bearish yen.

What happened?

German IFO survey added to the positive outlook for the EU, as it indicated that business confidence rose to a record high in October after falling for two months in-a-row. The index reached 116.7, up from September's revised 115.3 and above market's expectations of 115.2. Both, the assessment of the current situation and expectations rose above expected, coming in at 124.8 and 109.1 respectively.

UK GDP was estimated to have increased by 0.4% in the three months to September, above an expected 0.3% with the services sector being the largest contributor to GDP growth. Yearly basis, the economy grew by 1.5% according to the same estimates, slightly above the 1.4% expected.

US Durable Goods Orders came in much better-than-expected, more than doubling market's expectations with orders up 2.2% in September against the 1.0% expected. Ex-transportation, Orders were also better-than-expected reaching 0.7% vs. market's forecast of 0.5%. EUR/USD still ranging ahead of ECB.

