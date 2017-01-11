American FX Outlook: Fed meeting sets the tone of FX market

What you need to know:

• FOMC is the Top market event for Wednesday with policymakers seen keeping rates steady for now to deliver rate hike in December.

• UK Manufacturing rose above estimates as global growth and lower Sterling support business.

• The ADP reported that 235K new private sector jobs were created in the US in October, indicating that the US economy is on track to full employment with strong labor market report from Labor Department on Friday.

Thursday’s market moving events:

• ISM manufacturing PMI is expected to decelerate to 59.5 in October.

• FOMC is seen holding its monetary fire with the rates in November hinting to December rate hike justified by the strong labor market and the economic growth.

• The Bank of Canada Governor Poloz set to testify for the second day before the Standing Senate Committee in Ottawa together with Deputy Governor Wilkins.

Major forex market movers

• Sterling rose to a cyclical high of $1.3322 earlier in Europe with UK manufacturing PMI supporting GBP ahead on key monetary policy meeting in the US later on Wednesday and in the UK on Thursday.

• EUR/USD is trading in a narrow range ahead of FOMC, poised to the downside with the US rate outlook.

Earlier in Europe/Asia

• NZD/USD spiked almost 1.5% marking largest move in Asia after NZ unemployment fell to 4.6% in Q3

• China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI remained flat at 51.0 in October.

• The UK manufacturing PMI rose to 56.3 in October as the stronger global growth environment and weaker pound continue to inject energy into the sector.

• Bank of Japan governor candidate Taketoshi Ito warned of increased risk of ending stimulus too early adding to general ultra-easy policy outlook for Japan.

• Bank of England Deputy Governor for prudential regulation Sam Woods estimates 65K-75K post-Brexit financial services job losses and total job losses depend on what kind Brexit deal is struck. Brexit in his view is not a fundamental threat to fintech industry in the UK.

• Bank of England Deputy Governor for financial stability Jon Cunliffe said the UK-based financial firms will assume worst case scenario only if there is more Brexit transition time needed without clear end of the negotiation process.

