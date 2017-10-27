American FX Outlook: EUR/USD challenges 1.1600 on upbeat US Q3 GDP

Main market focus

Dollar's broad strength offsets everything else across the board, triggered on Thursday by a dovish EBC's announcement of reducing its bond-buying program, fueled now by better-than-expected US advanced Q3 GDP data. According to preliminary estimates, the annualized growth in the period reached 3.0%, beating expectations of 2.5%. Furthermore, quarterly PCE prices surged by 1.5%, against previous 0.3%, and the expected 1.2% figure. Rumors indicating that just two hawkish candidates are left in the run to replace Yellen as Fed's head added to the dollar's bullish case.

The Pound continues to weaken on poor UK data, despite mounting speculation that the BOE will provide a rate hike next week. In terms of price action, a 25 bps rate hike could trigger some bullish momentum in the Pound, but in the longer run, and for the economy it won't mean much.

Wall Street sees little changes ahead of the opening. GDP figures have a bullish meaning, yet to be seen.

Upcoming key events

For this Friday, only the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment index for October is pending of release, expected at 100.9 against previous 101.1. The oilfield company, Baker Hughes, will report its weekly rig count, but its effect will be limited to oil prices, currently retreating after yesterday's record closes. Brent is down from a two-year high, while WTI eases from its highest since last April.

Central banks' meetings next week, included the BOE and the BOJ, and US NFP data will now take centre stage.

Majors' technical outlook

Dollar's rally seems overstretched, particularly against high-yielding currencies, yet there are no signs that the market is willing to change course. Cautious is the name of the game ahead of the weekend, as, by London's close, profit-taking could kick in.

EUR/USD: Bearish. A weekly close below 1.1660 should leave doors open for a steeper decline towards the 1.1460 region, a major resistance between 2015 and 2017.

GBP/USD: Bearish, looking for a test of 1.3026, this month low. Breakout below 1.3000 not seen ahead of BOE.

AUD/USD: Neutral-to-bearish. Downward momentum will likely accelerate if Wall Street's rally and gold losses $ 1,260.00 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY: Bullish, but at critical long-term resistance. The 114.40 region is key and an upward acceleration beyond it should trigger some stops, and result in further gains. Yields still the main motor.

What happened?

The ECB provided a dovish bond-buying cut, announcing as largely expected a reduction from €60B to €30B the monthly purchased amount and extending it to September 2018. He added that there won't be an abrupt end to QE, which means that it would be extended beyond that date, although if the economy maintains the growing pace, the amount will probably be reduced further. Additionally, Draghi repeated its pledge to keep rates at record lows "well-past" the end of QE.

Equities edged higher on ECB's decision, with the German DAX achieving record highs. Wall Street followed the lead but held below previous records.

Another risk factor for the pair is the undergoing parliamentary meetings in Spain, one from the central government and the other from the Catalonia region. The latest is considering whether to decelerate its independence or not, while the first is discussing the activation of the Art. 155, to intervene the region and cut off the local government. Indeed, the market is showing little reaction so far to the headlines coming from there, but the division of the country will surely take its toll on the Union's stability.