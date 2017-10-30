American FX Outlook: dull corrective Monday ahead of first-tier events

Main market focus

Big week ahead, with central banks' meetings and US Payrolls gathering most of the market´s attention. The Fed, the BoE and the BOJ will make monetary policy announcements, although just the BOE is expected to provide a change, with speculative interest already pricing in a 25bps rate hike. US President Trump said it will decide on Yellen's replacement this week, probably on Thursday, according to the latest market rumors, which could also be noisy through the FX board, affecting additionally gold prices and stocks, these last to a lesser extent.

Pound´s recovery ahead of the event outstands this Monday, on rising prospects of an upcoming rate hike. The common currency is marginally higher daily basis, but the advance seems little relevant and mostly corrective.

Wall Street is poised to open with a soft tone, as Asian and European indexes struggle for direction.

Upcoming key events

The American dollar trades marginally lower across the board but retains most of its past week's gains. There are little chances of big market moves ahead of the upcoming events starting on Wednesday with the Fed, Thursday that will bring the BOE and US Payrolls on Friday.

Majors' technical outlook

EUR/USD: upward corrective movement seems to be losing steam, as the price neared key 1.1660 level. The pair will remain bearish as long as below the level but needs to break Friday's low of 1.1574 to gain downward momentum.

GBP/USD: the bullish momentum persists heading into the US opening, but the pair remains within early October range, unable to find a clear direction. Strong resistance level now at 1.3220.

AUD/USD: the bearish trend remains in place, as the price is unable to regain the 0.7700 level.

USD/JPY: bearish, weighed by retreating US-Treasury yields. The soft tone of equities an yields favors some yen gains for today, moreover after US data failed to surprise.

What happened?

Data released so far today has done little for currencies. German Retail Sales came in below expected in September, but the monthly advance was below market's forecast, up just by 0.5% vs. 0.7% forecasted. Yearly basis, the advance was stronger-than-expected, up 4.1%.

The EU economic confidence rose to its highest in almost 17 years in October, according to the European Commission monthly survey, as the index rose to 114.0, up from a previously revised 113.1 and above market's forecast of 113.4. The survey showed improvements in all sectors but in consumer confidence, which remains in negative territory and barely changed, at -1 from a previously revised -1.2.

In the US, and for September, Personal Income grew by 0.4%, matching market's expectations, while Spending rose by 1.0%, beating estimates. Core PCE inflation, however, remained unchanged at 0.1% and 1.3% monthly and yearly basis respectively. The numbers are no good news for Fed's hawks.

Relevant economic events

The US afternoon will bring the release of the Dallas Fed manufacturing index, hardly a game changer. Entering into the Asian session, Japanese employment data and preliminary Industrial Production figures are next, although attention in Asia will focus on Chinese official PMIs and BOJ monetary policy decision.