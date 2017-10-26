American FX Outlook: central banks lead the way, Fed steals ECB's show

Main market focus

The ECB left rates on hold, as largely expected, and announced a reduction of its bond-buying program. Staring next January, the monthly purchases will be of €30B until September 2018. The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40% respectively.

Draghi's speech was generally dovish, beyond the reduction of the bond-buying program, as he is determinate to keep EUR's possible rallies at check.

GBP/USD gave back some of its Thursday's gains on data from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings, released by the ONS, which showed that this year and adjusted for inflation, full-time workers’ weekly earnings decreased by 0.4% compared with 2016. The widening gap between salaries and inflation is a key issue for the UK, as it's already affecting consumption.

Market rumors sound loud mid-ECB's announcement, indicating that Yellen is out of Fed´s chair race. Politico reported that, according to a source that talks regularly to President Trump, Kevin Warsh is also out of the race, pretty much leaving two finalists, Powell and Taylor, both with hawkish leanings. Dollar get's support from the headline.

Attention will shift now to US advanced Q3 GDP to be released on Friday. The economy is expected to have grown by 2.5% in the three months to September, after the 3.1% gain in Q2.

Upcoming key events

US Pending Home Sales, which are expected to rebound after plummeting 3.1% in August.

Japan Tokyo and National inflation for September, seen pretty much unchanged from previous month's readings. Softer inflation will maintain Abenomics firm in place, and the JPY weak amid central banks imbalances.

Majors' technical outlook

EUR/USD: Bearish, but within familiar ranges, as it trimmed Thursday's gains, but needs to pierce 1.1720 to gain downward momentum.

GBP/USD: Bearish, as positive GDP data enthusiasm faded on poor wages' headlines.

AUD/USD: Bearish, but a recovery in Wall Street could limit the downward momentum.

USD/JPY: Neutral-to-bullish below 114.00, still looking for a test of 114.40 critical resistance area.

USD/CAD: Bullish after BOC, steady oil prices.

Gold: Bearish on EUR's weakness, Fed's head-related headlines.

What happened?

After falling sharply on Thursday, the greenback managed to recover some ground ahead of ECB's announcement. Wall Street plunged amid poor earnings reports, but closed of daily lows, and recovered some ground.

The greenback recovered modestly during the Asian session, accelerating its gains after ECB's announcement, as in the middle, next Fed's heads headlines came in, pointing for a hawk taking Yellen's place.

