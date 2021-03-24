In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Gold although after a bullish bounce, is still struggling to increase the bullish momentum.

Silver is aiming to test the ultimate support at 24,8.

Brent Oil is in a possible false bearish breakout.

The DOW is moving higher after a breakout of the upper line of the wedge pattern.

The DAX is still above the major support level of 14550.

The EURUSD fell after a definite breakout at the 1.1960 resistance level.

The USDCHF is aiming higher after the price broke the 28,2% Fibonacci.

The GBPUSD fell after major supports surrendered to the bearish invasion.

The EURPLN is in a ascending triangle pattern which is bad news for the PLN.