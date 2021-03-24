In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Gold although after a bullish bounce, is still struggling to increase the bullish momentum.
Silver is aiming to test the ultimate support at 24,8.
Brent Oil is in a possible false bearish breakout.
The DOW is moving higher after a breakout of the upper line of the wedge pattern.
The DAX is still above the major support level of 14550.
The EURUSD fell after a definite breakout at the 1.1960 resistance level.
The USDCHF is aiming higher after the price broke the 28,2% Fibonacci.
The GBPUSD fell after major supports surrendered to the bearish invasion.
The EURPLN is in a ascending triangle pattern which is bad news for the PLN.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
Shallow XAU/USD rebound fails to convince bulls
XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Wednesday. USD starts to gather strength as 10-year US T-bond yield turns north. Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a bearish bias.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.