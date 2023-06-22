Coach said, Don't Bank on the Banks." Mike seeing sweeps in FCX. AMD looks weak to Mike expecting a dead cat bounce.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0950 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to a fresh daily low in the 1.0950 area in the American session on Thursday. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell in the second day of his congressional testimony seem to be supporting the USD.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2750 despite hawkish BoE surprise
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.2750 despite the Bank of England's unexpected 50 basis points (bps) rate hike. The cautious market mood and FOMC Chairman Powell's comments on policy allow the US Dollar to hold its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold drops to fresh multi-month low below $1,920
Gold price broke below its daily trading range and touched its lowest level since mid-March below $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.8% during FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.”
Innovative Eyewear stock surges on Reebok smart eyewear deal
Innovative Eyewear makes “smart” glass frames called Lucyd Lyte that keep wearers connected to their mobile devices, make calls, listen to music with four speakers and use a virtual assistant.